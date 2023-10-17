Dubai: UAE citizens and residents will soon be able to complete their biometrics and get their Emirates ID or UAE passports issued within minutes with self-service kiosk machines.

This new service called ‘Biometric Self-Enrolment Station’ was introduced by the Federal Authority of Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) at Gitex 2023, a technology fair being held at Dubai World Trade Centre from Monday, October 16 to Friday, October 20.

“One of the main benefits of the kiosk service is that you do not need to wait for an appointment and go to a centre to finish the process. You can do it yourself at a kiosk, which will be accessible 24/7,” Saleh Al Hammadi, Head of Population Register Department at ICP, told Gulf News.

“This [machine] is easy to use, and is useful for everyone, including the People of Determination. The machine has motion sensors and a hydraulic system to adjust it according to the person’s height to scan fingerprints and take their photos,” he added.

According to ICP, the service is expected to be introduced in 2024.

Step 1: Complete the application online and go to a kiosk

“First, you have to complete the application form for renewing or issuing an Emirates ID or passport online and then go to a kiosk,” Al Hammadi said.

You can complete the application through the ‘UAEICP’ mobile app or smart services platform – smartservices.icp.gov.ae . Once that is complete you will get a registration form with a Quick Response (QR) code, and locations of the kiosks. When you are at the kiosk, you can either scan this QR code or scan your passport.

Step 2: Enter your height and take your picture

The kiosk will then retrieve your details from the ICP system. Next, you will have to enter your height in centimetres.

“If you enter the incorrect height or you don’t know, that’s fine, too. The kiosk has in-built sensors, which will detect your height,” he said.

After that, the camera will set itself according to your height, and take a passport-sized photograph.

Step 3: Register your biometrics

Next, start the biometrics process. You will be given instructions on the screen.

“If you are above the age of 15 and are renewing your Emirates ID, or new to the UAE and applying for the Emirates ID for the first time, you would have to register your biometrics. Also, sometimes, if your biometrics are already there in the system, we might ask you to do it again if they are not clear or for other security reasons,” he said.

Step 4: Enter your signature and submit the details to ICP

Then, enter your e-signature with the electronic pen and submit your details.

“Once everything is done, your details will be verified by ICP, and you will get your Emirates ID delivered to your address,” he said.

Where will I find the kiosks?

ICP plans to implement the kiosks soon and install them in locations that are easily accessible to the public.