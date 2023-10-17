Dubai: If you are travelling to and from the UAE by car, you can now fast-track your immigration process through the new ‘Smart Land Borders Crossing’ introduced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

ICP showcased its new smart gate system for UAE borders at Gitex 2023, a technology fair being held at Dubai World Trade Centre from Monday, October 16 to Friday, October 20.

“The project has been implemented in Al Ghuwaifat Port in Abu Dhabi. If your details are registered in the immigration system, you will be able to pass through without having to step out of your vehicle,” Amera Al Khouri, Head of the Services Leadership Section at ICP, told Gulf News.

What is the ‘Smart Land Border Crossing’?

If your vehicle is registered under your name, and ICP has your Emirates ID and passport in the system, you can use the fast-track lane for immigration.

“When you enter the Al Ghuwaifat border, you will have to go through the ‘smart passport’ lane at the immigration check. Your licence plate will be scanned and sent to the operating room for verification,” she said

Amera explained that a machine will scan your face or iris. If the biometrics are registered in the system, you will then need to scan your Emirates ID or passport on the machine reader, which will adjust to your eye level.

“If the biometrics match the travel documents, that means you are a ‘verified driver’ and will be given the green light to exit the border crossing point,” she said.

What happens if I am not registered?

Alternatively, if you are driving a car registered under a different individual or the licence plate is not recognised by the control room or you are a visitor entering the border for the first time, there will be an error in the matching process, according to Al Khouri.

“The gates will not open for you. You will have to take a u-turn and take your car to the standard lane and register your details in the system