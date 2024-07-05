Dubai: If you are eager to apply for a Golden Visa in the UAE, the first step is to request a Golden Visa nomination. In some cases, individuals may already be pre-approved or nominated by UAE authorities. However, if you find yourself not pre-approved, you can still go ahead and nominate yourself.

During the nomination process, you will need to provide information to initiate your Golden Visa application. Once approved, you will be guided to finalise your application through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP).

The ‘Golden Visa nomination’ service offers a chance to assess your eligibility under the Golden Visa Programme. By selecting the category that best fits your profile and submitting the required data and documentation, you significantly enhance your chances of your application being approved.

What is the Golden Visa? The Golden Visa is a 10-year, long-term residency permit, which allows you to live, work or study in the UAE without the need for a sponsor. The Golden Visa is granted to people from different categories, including talented individuals, researchers, outstanding students, doctors, specialists, innovators, athletes, entrepreneurs and investors.



Before you begin – Which category should you apply under?

Before embarking on your Golden Visa journey, it's crucial to identify the category that best suits your profile. These are the categories that are part of the Golden Visa programme:



1. Investors:

• Public investment

• Real estate investment

2. Entrepreneurs:

• Owners of registered successful start-ups

• Those who have an approved idea for a start-up

• Previous founders of a successful start-up that was sold inside or outside the UAE

3. Exceptional talents

• Culture and art

• Investors and innovators

• Sports

• Digital technology

• Other vital fields

4. Scientists and professionals

• Scientists

• Chief executive and senior officials

• Science professionals

• Engineering professionals

• Health professionals

• Education professionals

• Business and Administration professionals

• Information technology professionals

• Legal, social and cultural professionals

5. Outstanding students and graduates

• Best performing students in secondary schools

• Best graduates from UAE universities

• Graduates of best 100 universities worldwide

6. Humanitarian pioneers

• Distinguished members of international and regional organisations

• Outstanding members of associations of public benefits

• Recipients of recognition awards in humanitarian fields

• Distinguished volunteers and sponsors of humanitarian efforts

7. Frontline heroes

Frontline workers with extraordinary efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic

Requirements for each categories

Each category listed above has specific requirements. For instance, business professionals need a bachelor's degree, a minimum monthly salary of Dh30,000, and a valid UAE job contract.

For a more detailed look at the requirements for each category, click here.

How to request the Golden Visa nomination

1. Visit the smart services platform at smartservices.icp.gov.ae and sign in using your UAE Pass.



2. Access the 'Browse Smart Services' section, choose 'Visa' and then 'Golden Residence'. Select 'Nomination Request for Golden Residence' and click 'New Request'.



3. Complete the application form by selecting your Golden Visa category from the dropdown menu and entering relevant details. Different categories require specific information; for example, university graduates need to provide GPA, major, and graduation year, along with confirmation of attestation by the Ministry of Education.



4. Next, enter personal information: When you log-in with the UAE Pass, all of the following details will automatically be filled in by the UAE Pass system (which is linked to your Emirates ID).



• Unified number

• Emirate

• Name

• Nationality

• Passport number

• Gender

• Date of birth

• Birth country

• Next, select your profession from the drop-down menu. Your selected profession must match what is stated on your Emirates ID.



5. Enter contact information - similarly, your mobile number and email address will also be filled in by UAE Pass.



6. Upload the required documents - the type of required documents you need to upload varies depending on your Golden Visa category. If ICP needs additional documentation after you submit your nomination request, they will contact you.

Required documents Some of the mandatory and optional documents vary depending on the category, but here are the mandatory documents every applicant needs to provide:

• Recent passport photo

• Copy of the passport

• Copy of Emirates ID

• Copy of valid health insurance

• Salary certificate (for business and management professionals and specialists)

7. Review your application and click ‘Next’. Confirm if all the details are correct.



8. Next, pay the application fee online with your credit or debit card.



Upon successful payment, you'll receive a reference number to track the status of your nomination request. Typically, ICP confirms approvals within two working days, although processing times may vary based on the category and application details.

Golden Visa nomination request fee: