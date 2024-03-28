Dubai Police app:

1. Download the Dubai Police app - The Dubai Police app is available for Apple, Android and Huawei devices.

2. Search for ‘Reporting Vehicle Obstruction’ - Open the app, go to the search bar on the top corner and type in ‘Reporting Vehicle Obstruction’.

3. Enter the number plate of the double parked car - Once you click on the service, you will then have to enter the details of the car blocking your vehicle. These details include:

• The car’s number plate.

• Location of the vehicle.

4. Hit ‘Submit’ - Once you have entered the information, click the ‘submit’ button.

Dubai Police will then notify the owner of the vehicle via SMS to move their car. The SMS warning will be sent to the number registered with the vehicle plate number.

901 - Dubai Police non-emergency line:

• Call 901 and press 1 for the traffic services department of Dubai Police.

• Choose the option to request to talk to a call centre agent.

• Then inform the agent of the vehicle’s number plate and where the car is parked. Dubai Police will then notify the owner of the vehicle via SMS to move their car.

How to report doubled parked cars in Abu Dhabi

If you reside in Abu Dhabi, you can report vehicle obstruction through the Abu Dhabi Police app. To do this, you must download the ‘Abu Dhabi Police’ app from the Google Play, iOS App Store or the Huawei App Gallery and follow the steps below:

1. Open the app and login with your UAE Pass account.

2. Go to the ‘services’ category on the app on the bottom of the screen and type in ‘Vehicle Blocking Report’ into the search bar. Then, select the service.

3. Next, enter the details of the vehicle that is blocking your car, including:

• Plate source - choose the Emirate

• Plate type - for example private, public, taxi or etc.

• Plate number

4. Next, tap on the ‘Submit’ button.

Once you have submitted the report, Abu Dhabi police will notify the owner of the vehicle through SMS to move their car.

Fine for parking behind vehicles and blocking movement

According to UAE’s Federal Traffic Law, the fine for motorists who block other cars is Dh500.