Dubai: You can now bring your foldable e-scooter when travelling on the Dubai Metro or Tram. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Friday, October 4, that it has updated its rules and guidelines for e-scooter users.

“Make sure to fold your e-scooter and place it in the designated areas, and never ride it inside the stations,” RTA stated on its official social media channels.

In March this year, RTA had banned e-scooters inside the Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram to ensure the safety and security of commuters. The new rules now allow passengers to carry their e-scooters, as long as they are foldable and meet the requirements listed below.

Which type of e-scooters have been permitted?

According to the guidelines shared by the RTA, the size of the e-scooter should be no more than 120cmx70cmx40cm and the weight should be a maximum of 20kg.

Type: Foldable e-scooter without seat

These guidelines are applicable through the operating hours of the Metro and Tram.

Dos and don’ts

You also need to follow the following rules to be able to carry your e-scooter with you when taking the Metro or Tram:

1. You cannot charge the s-scooter in in Dubai Metro or Tram premises.

2. Make sure you don’t block or obstruct doors, seats, aisles or emergency equipment.

3. No wet or dirty e-scooters allowed into Dubai Metro or Tram premises.

4. No riding of e-scoter in stations or footbridges.

5. E-scooters must be folded when entering stations, platforms or onboard the trains or trams.

6. Turn off the e-scooter’s power at all times when you are within the Metro or Tram premises.

7. Protruding parts likely to cause injury or damage, like the handlebars or pedals, must be covered up or retracted.

8. Commuters are responsible for the safe carriage of their e-scooters.

9. The e-scooters must be folded and commuters need to use the wide gates when checking in/out at Metro stations.

10. Always pay attention and be aware of your e-scooters in accordance to the rules.

Technical requirements

The RTA also highlighted some technical aspects of the e-scooter, particularly related to the type of batteries that it is using, to ensure your ride is not in violation of the rules: