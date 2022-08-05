Dubai: On August 4, Khorfakkan Municipality announced the start of the paid parking system in Khorfakkan. If you regularly visit the Emirate, here is all you need to know about the new paid parking system.

When will the paid parking system begin?

The parking system will start in Khorfakkan from August 15, 2022.

Which areas will have paid parking?

Paid parking will be activated in the following areas of Khorfakkan:

- Sheikh Khaled Street

- Khorfakkan Corniche

- Rafisa Dam

- Shees Park

How much will the parking cost?

The cost will depend on the number of hours for which you want to use the paid parking:

1 hour: Dh2

2 hours: Dh5

3 hours: Dh8

5 hours: Dh12

How can I make the payment?

1. Smart parking metre

You can pay at the smart parking metre installed around the parking lots. To do so, follow these steps:

- Click on the play button on the screen.

- Choose the source plate of your car. This is the Emirate in which your vehicle is registered.

- Select the period of time for which you need the parking ticket.

- Choose the payment method – you can pay in cash or through a prepaid parking card.

- Once you have made the payment, an e-ticket will appear with the reservation details. However, in case the machine informs you that an e-ticket is not available, Khorfakkan Municipality advised car owners to select the option for printing out the ticket. Once you have printed it, place it on your dashboard, in a way that it is clearly visible.

2. Paying through SMS

You can also pay for the parking through an SMS:

Send a message to 5566 with the following text:

<Plate source> <Plate number> <Number of hours>

Plate source: This is the Emirate where your car is registered. Use the following codes, depending on the Emirate:

Abu Dhabi: AUH

Dubai: DXB

Sharjah: SHJ

Ajman: AJM

Umm Al Quwain: UAQ

Ras Al Khaimah: RAK

Fujairah: FUJ

Who is eligible for free parking in this area?

The municipality also announced that while the paid parking system will begin from August 15, elderly citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah (aged 60 years and above) are eligible for a free subscription.

The subscription allows them to use all of the city's parking spaces at all times. In order the get the subscription, you will be required to apply through the municipality’s website – www.khormun.gov.ae – or by visiting the municipality’s head office in the Mudifi area.