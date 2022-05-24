Dubai: Lost your driving licence? Well, a new one can be with you in just a few days.

While losing essential documents like your licence can be a cause of stress, you can apply for a replacement online and have the card delivered to you, too.

Transport authorities across the UAE offer online services allowing motorists to apply for a replacement if they lose their driving licence. Here is how you can apply for one through Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) and the UAE’s Ministry of Interior (MOI).

How to apply for a lost driving licence with RTA online

It is important to note that you must clear all outstanding fines and dues with RTA to be able to apply for a new licence. Also, the old licence should still be valid. The service cannot be used for expired driving licences.

Important details

To access this service you must have the following information with you:

Copy of valid Emirates ID

Driving licence number and issue date

Traffic File Number

Access the service online

First, visit rta.ae and click on ‘Services’ on the menu tab and click on ‘Driver & Car Owner’ Services.

Next, go to the third category ‘Driving Licences’ and choose the second option, ‘Apply for Replacing Lost or Damaged Driving Licence’.

Once you have landed on the service’s page, click on the red tab labelled, ‘Apply Now’.

Verify your driving licence information

You will then be transferred to a different application portal - traffic.rta.ae – which is a portal for RTA’s vehicle and licensing services.

Click on the second tab, titled ‘Driving licence Services’, and choose the option for ‘Damaged, lost driving licence replacement’.

You would then need to enter any one of the following details:

Plate number

Driving Licence

Licence Application – Registration number, registration date, and birth year.

Upload Emirates ID copy and enter personal information

Next, click on confirm. You will then be transferred to the registration page. Enter your details, such as:

Full Name

Date of Birth

Mobile Number

Emirates ID number

Address

Email

After entering your personal details, upload a copy of the front and back of your Emirates ID onto the system. Once that is done, click on ‘Submit’.

Pay the fees online and receive the driving licence via courier

You will then be transferred to the payment channel. The cost for replacing a lost or damaged driving licence is Dh300 (as well as Dh20 in knowledge fees). Pay the amount via credit or debit card.

Next, you will receive a temporary driving licence via email. You can pick up the new driving licence by visiting the Customer Happiness Centre in Deira or Al Barsha or via courier, at an additional cost of Dh25. According to RTA’s call centre – 800 9090 – the card will be delivered in three working days.

How to apply through the Ministry of Interior

MOI also offers this service for all other emirates. To apply for a replacement of your driving licence, follow these steps:

Visit the following link: https://www.moi.gov.ae/en/eservices/eservice.319.aspx



Click on ‘Start servce’.



You will be asked to log in using your UAE Pass or your MOI website account.



Enter your traffic file or licence number.



Upload a copy of your photograph and Emirates ID.



Pay the service fees – Dh300.



Once you have made the payment, the new driver’s licence will be delivered to you.

Waiting for your replaced licence? Access the digital version in the meantime.

Whether you need to submit your driving licence’s copy for any official work or need to find details of your licence number or traffic file number, if you are not able to get a hold of your actual driver’s licence, you can also access a digital version through the UAE Pass application.

Steps to access the e-version of your driving licence: