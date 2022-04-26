Dubai: If you are a motorist in Abu Dhabi and have accumulated a few traffic fines, you can now avail of a 25 to 35 per cent discount, which was announced by Abu Dhabi police.

In a statement on its official social media channels on April 25, Abu Dhabi police encouraged drivers to pay their traffic fines early to avail of the discount.

Here is all you need to know about the discount scheme as well as the option to pay bigger fines through interest-free instalments.

How can I get the discount on traffic fines in Abu Dhabi?

The scheme announced by Abu Dhabi Police ensures that quicker payment of fines gives motorists a bigger discount. Here is how much discount you can get on the traffic fines, depending on when you pay it:

35 per cent discount – paying the traffic fines within two months of the violation being committed

25 per cent discount – paying the traffic fines within one year of the violation being committed

There is no special process to avail of the discount, according to the Abu Dhabi Police call centre ‘Aounak’. The discount has been applied for all motorists, depending on the date of the violation being committed.

How can I pay traffic fines?

To pay fines incurred in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, you have the following options:

1. Abu Dhabi Police website - https://es.adpolice.gov.ae/TrafficServices/FinesPublic/Inquiry.aspx?Culture=en

• Enter your licence plate number, traffic file number, Emirates ID or driver’s licence number.

• Enter the Captcha image for verification purposes.

• You will receive the list of fines that you have incurred, with the discount applied.

• Make the payment using your credit or debit card.

2. Abu Dhabi Police app

• Download the ‘Abu Dhabi Police’ app, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

• Enter your Emirates ID number, email address and mobile number to create an account.

• Once you have logged in, tap on the ‘services’ tab and select ‘Traffic services’.

• Tap ‘Pay traffic fines’.

• You will receive the list of fines that you have incurred, with the discount applied.

• Make the payment using your credit or debit card.

Can’t pay the fines immediately? Pay them in interest-free installments

In the announcement on April 25 Abu Dhabi Police also informed motorists of the option to pay fines through interest-free installments. In the statement, Abu Dhabi Police announced that it had collaborated with five banks in the UAE to carry out the traffic fine in instalments, without any additional fees.

The five banks are:

1. First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

2. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB)

3. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB)

4. Emirates Islamic Bank

5. Mashreq Al Islami Bank

To access this service, the driver must have a credit card from one of these banks. According to Abu Dhabi Police call centre ‘Aounak’, the motorist needs to contact the bank directly and request to have their traffic fines paid in installments.

Fines more than Dh7,000? Your vehicle could get impounded

Besides the introduction of interest-free installments and traffic fine discounts, Abu Dhabi Police also warned that motorists with more than Dh7,000 in traffic fines must pay the amount in full, within three months, or have their impounded vehicle will be referred for sale in a public auction.