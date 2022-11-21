Who does the discount apply to?

The discount includes all violations committed in Umm Al Quwain before October 10, 2022, with the exception of severe violations.

The discount will be applicable from December 1, 2022 until January 6, 2023.

Five violations that are not covered

The discount scheme does not cover five aggravated driving offences. Here are the various violations, as listed in the UAE’s Federal Traffic Law, Ministerial Resolution No. (178) for the year 2017 on Rules and Procedures of Traffic Control:

1. Article 1

a. Driving a vehicle in a way that jeopardizes the driver or others’ lives or their safety or security.

b. Driving a vehicle in a way that may cause damage to the public and private facilities.

The fine for both these violations is Dh2000, with 23 black points and the car being impounded for 60 days.

2. Article 6

Heavy vehicles that cross the red light

The fine for this violation is Dh3,000 and the licence will be suspended for one year.

3. Article 33

a. Crossing red light for light vehicles

b. Crossing red light for motorcycles

The fine for both these violations is Dh1,000, with 12 black points and the car being impounded for 30 days.

4. Article 34

Exceeding the maximum speed limit of a road by more than 80 km/hour

The fine for this violation is Dh3,000, with 23 black points and the car being impounded for 60 days.

5. Article 73

Modifying the vehicle’s engine or the chassis without permission

The fine for this violation is Dh1,000, with 12 black points and the car being impounded for 30 days.

How to pay traffic fines in Umm Al Quwain

The easiest way to pay the traffic fines for Umm Al Quwain is to download the UAE’s Ministry of Interior app – ‘MOI UAE’, which is available in the Apple App store and Google Playstore.