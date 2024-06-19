Dubai: Want to recharge your Salik account but can’t remember where you saved your account number and PIN? There’s an easy way to retrieve these details using your car’s registration details.
Here are two easy options that you can choose from.
Salik website
• Visit salik.ae.
• Tap on ‘Salik services’ and under ‘Other services’ select ‘Retrieve Account and Pin’.
• Enter your mobile number, and details of your car registration like the plate number and code.
• Click on ‘send’.
You will then receive an SMS, giving you the account number and four-digit PIN.
DubaiNow app
You can also retrieve these details through the DubaiNow app by following these steps:
• Open the app and tap on the ‘driving’ option.
• Select ‘Salik’ and then tap on the ‘add’ option on the top right of the screen.
• You will be asked to enter your account number and pin, but at the bottom of the screen you will also see an option for ‘Retrieve account and Pin’.
• Select the option and then just enter your mobile number and plate details and you will receive an SMS with both these details.
This information is necessary when you are choosing any of the options available to you for recharging your Salik account.