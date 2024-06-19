Salik website

DubaiNow app

• Open the app and tap on the ‘driving’ option.

• Select ‘Salik’ and then tap on the ‘add’ option on the top right of the screen.

• You will be asked to enter your account number and pin, but at the bottom of the screen you will also see an option for ‘Retrieve account and Pin’.

• Select the option and then just enter your mobile number and plate details and you will receive an SMS with both these details.