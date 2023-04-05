Dubai: Entered a bus lane by accident and received an SMS stating that you must pay a Dh600 fine from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)?

In Dubai, some roads have bus lanes, which are dedicated primarily to RTA public buses and taxis and have been created to reduce travel time for public transport users.

To make it easier for a motorist to identify bus lanes and avoid accidental use of the lanes, the lanes have a distinctive red colour, with ‘Bus Only’ signage painted on the start and middle of the lane, along with flashing light signals along the lane, to easily identify them at night.

The lane is not only reserved for buses and taxis but also can be used by emergency vehicles like police cars, Civil Defence trucks and ambulances.

Dedicated bus lanes in Dubai 1. Naif Street 1km

2. Al Ittihad Road – near the Al Mamzar toll gate (500m)

3. Al Mina Street (1.7km from Kuwait Street to the Falcon intersection)

4. Al Mankhool Street (1.8km from Al Satwa roundabout to Sheikh Rashid Street)

5. Al Khaleej Street (1.7km from the Creek Street to Al Musalla Street)

6. Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street (100m from Al Mina Street Intersection to Street 16)

How do you pay the bus lane fine in Dubai?

If a motorist enters the bus lane by accident, they will be notified via SMS on the mobile number registered with their number plate and vehicle licence.

You can pay the fine online through the RTA website – rta.ae, or through the official RTA apps such as ‘RTA Dubai’ and ‘Dubai Drive’, which are available for Apple and Android devices.

You can also pay the RTA bus lane fine on the Dubai Police app.

On the RTA website

1. Visit this link: https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/home/rta-services/service-details?serviceId=9791495

2. Click on the ‘Apply Now’ button and click the blue ‘Start’ button.

3. Next, enter one of the following options:

• Fine number

• Plate number

• Licence number

• Traffic file number

3. After that, the RTA website will then search for any fines, based on the details you have entered.

4. Next, you will be able to view the fine. Click ‘confirm’.

5. Pay for the bus fine online with a credit or debit card. The cost of paying the fine includes the violation fee and an additional Dh20 Knowledge fee.

On the Dubai Police app

1. Download the ‘Dubai Police’ smartphone application through the Google Play Store or iOS App Store.

2. Open the app, and tap on ‘Services’.

3. Next, scroll down to the ‘Traffic Services’ category.

4. Tap on ‘Fine Inquiry and Payment’.

5. Go to the ‘Ticket Number’ option and select ‘Bus Lane Fines’.

6. Next, enter the ticket number details, which you would have received via SMS on your mobile number. Enter the ‘fine year’ and ‘ticket no.’.

7. You will then be able to view the fine and pay for it online with your credit or debit card.

How to dispute a bus lane fine with RTA

According to RTA, if a motorist has sufficient evidence to dispute the bus lane fine, they can raise the issue online.

To dispute a fine, the individual can submit an enquiry within 30 days from the date of the fine being issued.

Here are the steps to follow:

1. Visit this link from RTA: https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/dispute-form?lang=en

2. Next, enter the dispute details:

• Select ‘Bus Lane’ as the dispute type from the drop-down menu.

• Enter your full name and mobile number.

• Enter the fine number and the issue date for the fine.

3. Attach the required documents, which include:

• A copy of the Emirates ID.

• A copy of a driver's licence.

• A copy of the ownership of the vehicle.

• A copy of the passport and residence visa.

• Any other supporting documents to support the case.



The documents must be in PDF format.

According to RTA, the customer will be informed of the status through SMS within 30 days from the submission date.