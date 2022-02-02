Dubai: Looking for a quick bus ride but don't have a stop nearby? Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) offers a service called ‘Bus on Demand’, which offers commuters with a mini bus that picks them up from their preferred location and drops them off based on their selection on the route map. The entire journey is selected from an interactive map available on the dedicated RTA app – ‘Dubai Bus on Demand’.

On February 1, 2022, the RTA started providing the service in the residential area of Al Nahda. The service is currently available only in certain areas in Dubai and the pick-up and drop-off locations have to be within the same area.

The new route in Al Nahda

The service timings for Bus On Demand in Al Nahda will be as follows:

Monday to Thursday - 5am till midnight

Friday and Saturday - 5am till 1am (the next day)

Sunday - 10am till 1am (the next day)

Drivers of the mini buses can communicate with you through the app to identify the nearest points for the pick-up and drop location, within the area.

Cost of the trip

The fare will be Dh5 per rider, and Dh2 per additional rider.

A mini-bus part of the Bus on Demand fleet. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

In which other areas of Dubai can I use the Bus on Demand Service?

The service is currently available in the following locations:

• Al Barsha

• Dubai Silicon Oasis

• Academic City

• Al Nahda

How can I use the service?

Step 1: Download the app

The app, called ‘Dubai Bus On Demand’, is available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Enter your details

Once you download the app, you will first be required to enter details like your first name, last name, email address and mobile number.

Once you have entered the details, you will receive a one-time password (OTP) from RTA to verify you as a user.

Step 3: Provide payment details

Next, you would need to select a method of payment, either through a credit card or nol card.

Step 4: Select your route

The app only allows users to select the areas where the service is available. (If you are not within one of these zones, the location detected will be shown as ‘out of zone’.)

Once you select your current location, you will then be asked to choose the drop-off point.

Step 5: Confirm ride