Dubai: Looking for a quick bus ride but don't have a stop nearby? Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) offers a service called ‘Bus on Demand’, which offers commuters with a mini bus that picks them up from their preferred location and drops them off based on their selection on the route map. The entire journey is selected from an interactive map available on the dedicated RTA app – ‘Dubai Bus on Demand’.
On February 1, 2022, the RTA started providing the service in the residential area of Al Nahda. The service is currently available only in certain areas in Dubai and the pick-up and drop-off locations have to be within the same area.
The new route in Al Nahda
The service timings for Bus On Demand in Al Nahda will be as follows:
Monday to Thursday - 5am till midnight
Friday and Saturday - 5am till 1am (the next day)
Sunday - 10am till 1am (the next day)
Drivers of the mini buses can communicate with you through the app to identify the nearest points for the pick-up and drop location, within the area.
Cost of the trip
The fare will be Dh5 per rider, and Dh2 per additional rider.
In which other areas of Dubai can I use the Bus on Demand Service?
The service is currently available in the following locations:
• Al Barsha
• Dubai Silicon Oasis
• Academic City
• Al Nahda
How can I use the service?
Step 1: Download the app
The app, called ‘Dubai Bus On Demand’, is available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Step 2: Enter your details
Once you download the app, you will first be required to enter details like your first name, last name, email address and mobile number.
Once you have entered the details, you will receive a one-time password (OTP) from RTA to verify you as a user.
Step 3: Provide payment details
Next, you would need to select a method of payment, either through a credit card or nol card.
Step 4: Select your route
The app only allows users to select the areas where the service is available. (If you are not within one of these zones, the location detected will be shown as ‘out of zone’.)
Once you select your current location, you will then be asked to choose the drop-off point.
Step 5: Confirm ride
The app will then tell you how long it will take for the bus on-demand to reach you, and the duration of the ride. You will also be informed of the cost. Once you confirm the location, the app will also provide basic directions on how you can reach the closest pick up spot.