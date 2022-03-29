Dubai: Public parking in Dubai will now be free on Sundays, instead of Friday, after an announcement was made through an Executive Council Resolution on Monday, March 28.

There will also be free parking on public holidays. Multi-storey parking is exempt from free parking and will charge fees on all seven days.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Monday issued Executive Council Resolution No. (18) of 2022 amending certain clauses of Executive Council Resolution No. (5) of 2016 pertaining to regulations governing public parking in Dubai.

So, if you want to know about not just the latest announcement but also how public parking works in Dubai, from fines to payment methods, here is a detailed guide.

When is parking free?

In Dubai public parking is free on Sundays and public holidays.

When do I have to pay for parking?

According to the new resolution parking needs to be paid from 8am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday.

For how long can I park my car?

As per the new resolution:

• Vehicles can be parked in public parking areas for a maximum of four consecutive hours in roadside parking slots.



• For 24 hours in parking lots.



• For 30 days in multistorey parking facilities.

How do I pay for public parking in Dubai?

In Dubai, you can pay for your parking through the following methods:

• Parking meter (payment booths)

• Credit card

• Text message

• RTA APP

• Prepaid or rechargeable parking card

• Seasonal parking card

• Nol card

Parking payment meters

You can pay for parking through meters. The parking meters are deployed at public parking spots across the Emirate. The machine accepts coins and Nol cards. All you need to do is insert the coins or Nol card according to the parking fee, for the time period you need. After paying for it, collect the ticket and display it on the car’s dashboard.

However, new payment meters have a built-in touch screen, which allows people to type in their car number plate and then pay. In this case, you do not need to collect the ticket. The parking payment and car number plate are automatically linked once you make the payment.

mParking

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority’s (RTA) mParking service allows motorists to pay for their parking fee using their Etisalat or Du registered mobile phones by sending an SMS to the number 7275 (PARK). However, it is important to note that when you use this service, additional SMS charges apply.

The mParking service also alerts motorist via an SMS prior to the expiry of their parking permit and allows them to extend their parking period from their phone.

How do I use mParking?

Motorists need to send a text message to 7275 (PARK on the dial pad) with the following message:

• Emirate/Country code followed by the plate code <space> plate no. <space> area no. <space> and duration in hours to the number 7275 (PARK)

• You will receive a confirmation message which includes your virtual ticket details.

Can only Dubai registered cars use mParking?

No, mParking services are available for number plates from anywhere within the UAE, as well as for cars from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

These are the Emirate and country codes for Dubai mParking:

• Abu Dhabi Emirate AUH

• Sharjah Emirate SHJ

• Ajman Emirate AJM

• Umm Al Quwain Emirate UAQ

• Ras Al Khaimah Emirate RAK

• Fujairah Emirate FUJ

• Saudi Arabia KSA

• Kuwait KWT

• Bahrain BAH

• Oman OMN



If you have a Dubai number plate, you don’t need to enter the emirate or country code.

Charges for mParking

Each SMS is charged at 30fils per text message. The reminder is free.

Seasonal parking cards

Parking seasonal cards gives parking users in Dubai the opportunity to use long-term parking cards. A holder of a season parking card must display the card on a visible place on the dashboard.

RTA APP

• Download the app.

• Then add your personal information and vehicle number plate.

• Next choose your method of payment.

• Once you make the payment, you will receive a confirmation message with the time for which you have paid for parking.

Cost of public parking

The hourly cost of parking depends on which zone you have parked in. The RTA has divided public parking spaces into eight zones – Zones A to G and a separate category for multi-storey parking.

Zone A

Timing: 8am-10pm

Fares:

Half hour - Dh2

1 hour – Dh4

2 hours – Dh8

3 hours – Dh12

4 hours – Dh16

Zone B

Timing: 8am-10pm

Fares:

1 hour – Dh3

2 hours – Dh6

3 hours – Dh9

4 hours – Dh12

5 hours – Dh15

24 hours – Dh20

Zone C

Timing: 8am-10pm

Fares:

1 hour – Dh2

2 hours – Dh5

3 hours – Dh8

4 hours – Dh11

Zone D

Timing: 8am-10pm

Fares:

1 hour – Dh2

2 hours – Dh4

3 hours – Dh5

4 hours – Dh7

Zone F

Timing: 8am-6pm

Fares:

1 hour – Dh2

2 hours – Dh5

3 hours – Dh8

4 hours – Dh11

Zone G

Timing: 8am-10pm

Fares:

1 hour – Dh4

2 hours – Dh8

3 hours – Dh12

4 hours – Dh16

Zone H

Timing: 8am-10pm

Fares

1 hour – Dh4

2 hours – Dh8

3 hours – Dh12

4 hours – Dh16

Other parking zones

There are also a few other parking zones available: Zone I (Dh10 per hour) and Zone J (Dh2 per half hour, Dh4 per hour) have a maximum stay restriction of three hours.

Parking fees for Zones K and L range from Dh2 per half hour to Dh32 for 8 hours to 24 hours, wherein Zone K has a maximum stay period of 24 hours. Zones I, J and K are open for parking from 8am to 10pm while Zone L is open 24 hours.

Multi-storey

Timing: Open 24 hours

Fare:

Dh5 per hour

Fines

It is also important to note that you can face fines if you do not pay for or renew your parking, or if the ticket is not displayed correctly on the dashboard.