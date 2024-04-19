Dubai: Stepping out but not sure which route you should take? Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has been regularly updating motorists and public transport users on the routes that are accessible over the past few days.
In a statement on its website, RTA said: “The road network is being taken care of and all operations will be brought back partially and will improve gradually, and the efforts are ongoing to handle all the flooded areas within the emirate to ensure everyone's safety. Alternative plans have been implemented, with approximately 50 buses in operation to serve the affected stations, and the public is being informed about this arrangement.”
All the services that are operating normally
Dubai Metro – Red Line
Dubai Metro services are operating normally at the following stations on the Red Line:
• Centrepoint Station to Business Bay Station, passing directly to Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Internet City.
• Jebel Ali Station to EXPO 2020 Station.
Green Line:
• From Etisalat station to Abu Hail Station.
• From Al Khor station to Al Ras station.
As for the other stations on the Red and Green Line, according to the RTA, the Metro service is gradually improving to operate normally again. You can check the status of the route you wish to take by using the S’hail app, which has been designed specifically to help public transport users plan their trips in Dubai. To find out how you can easily use this app, click here.
Other services that have resumed normal operations
• Dubai Tram is running smoothly as per its schedule and all stations are operating at full capacity.
• Taxi service is operating normally.
• Bus service is operating normally.
• All vehicle inspection centres are operating normally.
• All customer happiness centres are operating normally.
In its latest update on X, formerly Twitter, RTA announced that commuters can now use Intercity Bus services to Al Ain and Fujairah along the following routes:
- Al Ghubaiba Bus Station - Al Ain Bus Station: E201
- Union Bus Station - Fujairah Bus Station: E700
Roads conditions
According to RTA, the roads are being gradually improved to operate normally again. In a post on its social media accounts on April 18, at 5.57pm, RTA posted that the following roads were accessible to traffic:
Oud Metha Road (partially)
Emirates Road (partially - Al Qudra Intersection)
Jebel Ali - Lehbab Road
Al Yalayis Street (partially from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street Intersection)
Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street (from Expo Road Intersection to Hessa Street)
Al Qudra Road (from Emirates Road to Jebel Ali - Lehbab Road)
Saih al Salam Street
Al Asayel Street
Al Khail Road (From Garn Al Sabkha Street to Al Mustaqbal Street)
Jumeirah Street
Al Wasl Road
Sheikh Rashid Road
Al Nahda Street
Oman Street