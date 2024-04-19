Dubai Metro – Red Line

Dubai Metro services are operating normally at the following stations on the Red Line:

• Centrepoint Station to Business Bay Station, passing directly to Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Internet City.

• Jebel Ali Station to EXPO 2020 Station.

Green Line:

• From Etisalat station to Abu Hail Station.

• From Al Khor station to Al Ras station.

As for the other stations on the Red and Green Line, according to the RTA, the Metro service is gradually improving to operate normally again. You can check the status of the route you wish to take by using the S’hail app, which has been designed specifically to help public transport users plan their trips in Dubai. To find out how you can easily use this app, click here.

Other services that have resumed normal operations

• Dubai Tram is running smoothly as per its schedule and all stations are operating at full capacity.

• Taxi service is operating normally.

• Bus service is operating normally.

• All vehicle inspection centres are operating normally.

• All customer happiness centres are operating normally.

In its latest update on X, formerly Twitter, RTA announced that commuters can now use Intercity Bus services to Al Ain and Fujairah along the following routes:

- Al Ghubaiba Bus Station - Al Ain Bus Station: E201

- Union Bus Station - Fujairah Bus Station: E700

Roads conditions

According to RTA, the roads are being gradually improved to operate normally again. In a post on its social media accounts on April 18, at 5.57pm, RTA posted that the following roads were accessible to traffic: