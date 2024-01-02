Dubai: Abu Dhabi city has been lit up with light and art exhibitions, and you have the chance to catch the installations until January 31.

The ‘Manar Abu Dhabi’ public light art exhibition was launched in November 2023 by Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) – Abu Dhabi and Public Art Abu Dhabi, and now three more locations have been added to the exhibition.

Some of the exhibitions are free to visit while others require you to purchase tickets. Here are the details:

Locations

The light exhibitions are located in the following areas in Abu Dhabi city:

1. Corniche Road

2. Lulu Island

3. Samaliayah Island

4. Fahid Island

5. Jubail Mangroves

6. Saadiyat Island

7. Eastern mangroves

8. Mamsha Saadiyat Island

1. Corniche

There are over nine light and art sculptures along the Abu Dhabi Corniche that are accessible to the public.

Timings:

5.30pm to 1am

How to get there:

The Corniche area is accessible from the E12 road. Once you are on it, take the exit towards Corniche Street. There is also a public bus stop located right in front of the beach, which can be reached with city bus lines – 33, 34, and 64.

Ticket prices

Free of cost

2. Lulu Island

Lulu Island is off the coast of Abu Dhabi and consists of three different exhibitions, which incorporate the island’s natural feaures.

Timings:

• Every day from 5.30pm to 12am.

• Last admission is at 11pm.

How to get there:

• Head to the boat dock located at the Al'Alam street in the Al Marina area and follow the directional signages to Lulu Island.

• Purchase your boat ticket from Manar Abu Dhabi ticketing station.

• The boat trip is 15 minutes long.

• When you reach Lulu Island, take the free bus to the first installation.

The remaining experience of Lulu Island is a 2.3km walking journey, which will take you through 10 light art installations.

Boat schedule:

• The first boat leaves the dock to Lulu Island at 5.30pm

• The last boat leaves the dock to Lulu Island at 11pm.

• The last boat leaves Lulu Island back to the departure dock at 12am.

Ticket prices

• Adults: Dh25

• Children above 10 years old: Dh10

• Children under age of two: Free admission.

3. Saadiyat Island, Lourve Abu Dhabi

Every evening until the end of January, the Lourve Abu Dhabi will have a live art piece on display, titled ‘Persistence of the Form’. This moving artwork incorporates drones and light.

Timings:

• Every day from 6pm until midnight.

How to get there:

Head to Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island. The island is directly accessible via the E12 road. To reach the museum, take the Jacque Chirac Street exit from the E12 road. If you are already on Saadiyat Island, you can also take a free shuttle bus to reach the museum.



Once you have reach the location, go to the Louvre Abu Dhabi Garden to watch the shows, which run for 25 minutes each.

Show Schedule:

Drone Shows:

• 6pm

• 7.30pm

• 9pm

• 10.30pm

Light Painting Shows:

• 6.40pm

• 8.05pm

• 9.40pm

Ticket prices

Free of cost

4. Fahid Island

Fahid Island, which is in between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, also has an art installation that is hand sculpted, using grains of sand to create tall mounds, which are lit up at night.

Timings:

From 5.30pm until 12 am. Last admission is at 11.30pm.

How to get there:

• Fahid Island is connected by the E12 road. Once you are on E12 road follow signs for Yas Island. Once you are in Fahid Island, park your car in the designated parking area.

• Cross the bridge to the installation and enjoy the light art installation by foot.

• You can also view it from two viewing points designated on either end of the installation.

The expected journey by foot is 40 minutes.

Ticket prices

Free of cost.

5. Eastern Mangroves

There a total of three installations located in the Eastern Mangroves and they can only be viewed on a boat ride.

Journey:

• Head to the boat dock at the Eastern Mangrove Promenade, next to Anantara Eastern Mangrove Hotel.

• Purchase your boat ticket from the Manar Abu Dhabi ticketing station.

• Head to the boat to begin your trip.

Boat schedule

• The first boat leaves the dock at 5.30pm.

• The last boat leaves the dock at 11.30pm.

Ticket prices

• Adults: Dh25

• Children up to 10 years of age: Dh10

• Children under two years: Free Admission

According to Public Art Abu Dhabi, the total duration of the boat tour is 60 minutes, allowing you to enjoy each light art installation at a good pace. Expect an approximate 30 minute wait between each scheduled boat ride where you have the choice to experience several food and beverage options or simply enjoy the view of the mangroves until your turn.

6. Samaliyah Island

There are over 11 art and light installations located on this island.

Timings:

Every day, 5.10 PM – 10.30 PM

Journey:

• Head to the boat dock at Yas Bay, Yas Island.

• Purchase your boat ticket from Manar Abu Dhabi ticketing station.

• Head to the boat to begin your trip to Samaliyah Island. The boat trip is approximately a 20-25 minute ride.

Once you reach the island, you will have to take a 10-minute walk to the first installation, and then a complimentary bus will take you to see the rest of installations. Exploring all art and light works will take 60 minutes. Then a separate bus will take you back to the island’s dock.

There are also food and beverage outlets located on the island.

Boat schedule

• The first boat leaves Yas Bay dock to Samaliyah Island at 5.10pm.

• The last boat leaves Yas Bay dock to Samaliyah Island at 10.30pm.

Ticket prices

• Adults: Dh25

• Children up to 12 years of age: Dh10

• Kids under 2 years: Free Admission

• Adults above 65 years old and People of Determination: Free

• Assistance for People of Determination: Dh12

7. Jubail Island, Jubail Mangrove Park

The branches and roots of the mangroves at Jubail Mangrove Park have been lit up with flickering lights, as part of the public light installation in the area.

Timings:

Every day, 5.30pm to 9pm.

How to get there:

Jubail Island is accessible via the E12 road. Follow the signs for Jubail Mangrove Park and park your car at the designated area for visitors. Then follow the signs for the art installation titled ‘One with the Soil, One with the Cloud’ by Rain Wu.

Ticket prices:

• Adults – Dh15

• Children from three to six – Dh5

• Children under three – Free entry

8. Mamsha Al Saadiyat

Mamsha Al Saadiyat, which is located near the Lourve Abu Dhabi, includes a video projection installation that depicts the city’s changing landscape.

Timings:

Every day, 5.30pm to 12am.

How to get there:

• Upon arrival at Mamsha Al Saadiyat in Saadiyat Island, park your car in the designated public parking area.

• Follow the signage to reach the art installation titled ‘Rise’ by Alaa Edris.

Ticket prices