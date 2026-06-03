Dubai regulates how enforcement officers use cameras to document violations - here's what you need to know

Recording - Officers are banned from filming in sensitive locations, including homes, places of worship, and changing rooms. Individuals must also be informed when a recording is taking place.

Storage - All footage must be stored in secure, encrypted systems that comply with Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC) standards. Recordings must be protected from tampering and unauthorised access at all times.

Access - Only authorised personnel may view recordings, and written approval is required before footage can be used or shared. Access levels must be clearly defined by the relevant government entity.