Dubai: If you have been struggling with a smoking habit there are several smoking cessation centres in the UAE that can help you kick the habit.
In Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) launched its Tobacco Control Awareness Programme today, encouraging smokers to quit, coinciding with the World No Tobacco Day, which is marked on May 31 every year.
Talking to Gulf News about the need for people to quit smoking, Dr Mariam Al Wahedi, Director of Community Health Department in ADPHC, said that smoking is the second leading cause of death globally, and determines 10 per cent of all cardiovascular diseases
“Smokers are 30 to 40 per cent more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes than non-smokers, and the habit also has a damaging effect on the immune system, increasing the risk of pulmonary infections,” she said.
“Each ADPHC awareness programme addresses different topics related to tobacco use. This year’s focus is e-cigarettes and its fatal risk on lungs. The awareness programme will tackle two important topics - Popcorn Lung Disease and EVALI,” Dr Mariam said.
Smokers are 30 to 40 per cent more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes than non-smokers, and the habit also has a damaging effect on the immune system, increasing the risk of pulmonary infections.
It is a serious lung disease that causes coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath, similar to the symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
While major popcorn manufacturers removed diacetyl from their products, it is still found in many e-cigarette flavours. Researchers at Harvard University found that 39 of 51 e-cigarette brands contained diacetyl. The study also found two similarly harmful chemicals—2,3 pentanedione and acetoin—present in 23 and 46 of the 51 flavours it tested, respectively. Roughly 92 per cent of e-cigarettes tested had one of the three chemicals present.
Source: The American Lung Association
Source: Centre for Disease Control, US
Where can I go to quit smoking?
Dr Mariam mentioned that there are 15 public and private smoking cessation clinics in Emirate of Abu Dhabi which are licensed to offer smoking cessation services services. “The service is different from person to person and is based on the type and amount of smoking by the person. It may last for six months and a follow-up may be done with the person who quit smoking after one year,” she added.
Location of smoking cessation centres:
1. Al Bateen Healthcare Center, Abu Dhabi
2. Baniyas Healthcare Center Ambulatory Healthcare Services, Abu Dhabi
3. Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Center Ambulatory Healthcare Services, Abu Dhabi
4. Al Mushrif Children's Specialty Center, Abu Dhabi
5. Al Maqta Healthcare Center, Abu Dhabi
6. Al Jahli Healthcare Center, Al Ain
7. Al Muweiji Healthcare Center Ambulatory Healthcare Services, Al Ain
8. Tawam Smoking Cessation Clinic -Tawam Hospital, Al Ain
9. Oud Al Touba Healthcare Center Ambulatory Healthcare Services, Al Ain
10. Al Quaa healthcare Center, Al Ain
11. Al Dhafra Family Medicine Center, Al Dhafra
12. Al Fuad Medical Centre, Abu Dhabi
13. Health plus Diabetes and Endocrinology L.L.C, Abu Dhabi
14. Madinat Mohamed Bin Zayed Healthcare Center, Abu Dhabi
15. Sweihan Health Care Center, Al Ain
The cost of the service will depend on the programme that you required. However, the services are free for Thiqa insurance card holders and as per health insurance individual plan for non-Thiqa holders. You can get more details on the programme by calling the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) call centre on 800 50.