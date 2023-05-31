What is Popcorn Lung Disease?

Bronchiolitis obliterans is an irreversible lung disease, in which tiny air sacs in the lungs are scarred, resulting in the thickening and narrowing of the airways. It was first observed in microwave popcorn factory workers, who were breathing in diacetyl, a butter-flavoured chemical, leading to the name ‘popcorn lung disease’.

It is a serious lung disease that causes coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath, similar to the symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

While major popcorn manufacturers removed diacetyl from their products, it is still found in many e-cigarette flavours. Researchers at Harvard University found that 39 of 51 e-cigarette brands contained diacetyl. The study also found two similarly harmful chemicals—2,3 pentanedione and acetoin—present in 23 and 46 of the 51 flavours it tested, respectively. Roughly 92 per cent of e-cigarettes tested had one of the three chemicals present.

Source: The American Lung Association