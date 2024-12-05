Who can play in the UAE Lottery?

• Minimum age requirement - To join the UAE Lottery, you must be at least 18 years old. Individuals below this age are prohibited from accessing the website or registering for lottery participation.

• Age verification - To ensure compliance, all participants must provide personal details such as their full name, date of birth, and address. Additionally, a valid Emirates ID is required to confirm your age. These robust checks prevent minors from engaging with the service.

• Location requirement - Participation in the UAE Lottery is restricted to those physically located within the UAE. Local laws mandate that deposits and game purchases can only be made from within the country. Participants must enable location services in their browser settings to verify their location.

What is ‘responsible gaming’?

According to the GCGRA, responsible gaming guidelines ensure that gaming remains a safe and enjoyable form of entertainment while mitigating the potential harms associated with excessive gaming. The focus is on safeguarding consumers and minimising social and financial risks.

How do you take part responsibly?

If do sign up and take part in the lottery draw, the GCRA advises players to remember these key points to prevent addictive behaviour:

Guidelines

The GCGRA provides several recommendations for enjoying the lottery responsibly:

• Play responsibly - Engage only with licensed operators.

• Stay informed - Understand the rules, odds, and risks of each game.

• Set limits - Use tools to manage your time and spending effectively.

• Seek support - Familiarise yourself with available resources and support services.

• Voluntary self-exclusion - Take advantage of self-exclusion options if you need a break from gaming.

Recognising problematic gaming

Problematic gaming occurs when recreational play evolves into an unhealthy compulsion, leading to adverse personal, financial, and social consequences. A regulated industry helps minimise such risks by providing safeguards and support systems.

Key signs to watch for:

• Struggling to stop gaming despite wanting to quit.

• Spending excessive time on gaming platforms.

• Downplaying losses while boasting about wins.

• Neglecting hobbies, responsibilities, or social commitments.

• Exceeding financial limits or borrowing money for gaming.

• Attempting to chase losses or recover debts through gaming.

• Lying about gaming activities or experiencing mood swings tied to gaming.

Vulnerable groups, including those facing financial hardship or social challenges, are particularly at risk. Recognising these signs is crucial for early intervention.

What ‘player controls’ are in place?

To keep in line with GCRA’s responsible gaming guidelines, the UAE Lottery offers several tools to help players maintain control over their gaming activities:

1. Deposit limits - Set daily, weekly, or monthly deposit limits to ensure you only spend what you can afford. Once your limit is reached, no further deposits can be made during the specified period.

2. Time-out feature - Need a short break? The time-out feature allows you to pause your gaming activity for 72 hours up to six weeks. During this period, your account will be inaccessible, and you won’t receive marketing materials