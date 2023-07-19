Dubai: Did you know that if you are working in the UAE and want to build your skill set or improve your qualifications, you are entitled to take a 10-day study leave per year, as per the UAE Labour Law.
The law – Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 – provides details of the different types of leaves that an employee can take, including annual, maternity, bereavement and sabbatical leave.
However, there are some fundamental criteria that you need to meet, in order to be eligible to apply for such a study leave. Here is what the law says….
Study leave for employees in the UAE’s private sector
If you are working in the UAE’s private sector, the UAE Labour Law would be applicable to you as well as your employer. As per Article 32 (2) of the law, an employee may be granted a study leave for 10 working days per year, as long as:
1. they have completed at least two years of service with the employer,
2. they are attending an educational institution in the UAE.
This leave is provided in order for the students to sit for examinations as part of their studies.
