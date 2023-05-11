1. Outstanding companies

The first category is for establishments, with a total of 28 awards that will be given to small, medium, large and very large establishments.

Terms and Conditions

When submitting your nomination as a company, you must ensure the following:

• Should be registered with the Ministry’s database.

• Should be operating in the labour market for two years or more.

• Should not be government-owned.

• Should not have been subject to judicial ruling or penalised for violating the UAE labour legislation during the past year.

• Should be committed to fulfilling the application requirements and the award’s timeframe.

• Establishments that have previously won the award are not entitled to participate in the award for two subsequent editions from the date of receiving the award.

• Participation is optional for establishments registered with the Ministry’s database.

Criteria for assessment

15% - Employment, empowerment, and attracting skilled labour.

25% - Occupational Health and Safety

25% - Employment relationships and Wages

15% - Future-proofing

10% - Encouragement and Motivation

10% - Facilities and Work Environment

2. Outstanding workforce

A total of 12 awards will be given under this category to workers who are skilled or unskilled. Workers can nominate themselves, and also be nominated by their by their employers, government agencies, or the community for their exceptional community efforts.

On its website for the award, MOHRE states that this award will be given to outstanding workers in the UAE labour market who have exerted exceptional efforts in their careers and added value and outstanding achievements to the employer or to the labour market, in addition to boosting individual passion for continuous learning and innovation, with great commitment to values and positivity.

Criteria for assessment

30% - Achievement

30% - Creativity and innovation

20% - Continuous learning

20% - Social Responsibility

3. Business service partners

The three sub-categories in this section are:

• Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices - Awarded to leading domestic worker recruitment agencies in the UAE labour market that adopt best practices by providing domestic workers with adequate support, and enabling families to obtain desired services.

Criteria for assessment

35% - Domestic Workers’ Support

35% - Family Support

30% - Performance and Achievement

• Employment Agencies - Awarded to leading employment agencies in the UAE labour market that implement best practices to attract qualified human resources according to labour market needs in order to increase productivity and efficiency.

Criteria for assessment

35% - Employment relationships and wages

35% - Employment, empowerment, and attracting skilled labour

30% - Encouragement and Motivation

• Business Service Centres - Awarded to leading business services centres in the UAE labour market that adopt best practices in enabling human resources to provide outstanding services to the business sector in the country.

Criteria for assessment

25% - Employment and empowerment

25% - Performance and Achievement

20% - Encouragement and Motivation

30% - Employment relationships and wages