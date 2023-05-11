Dubai: The UAE has just announced its first-ever award to honour contributions to the labour market by establishments, workers and business service providers. On May 10, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) launched the website for the Emirates Labour Market Award - riyada.mohre.gov.ae – through which establishments and workers can file their nominations for the award, which aims to highlight successful best practices in the UAE labour market.
While the website will only start receiving nomination applications from the month of June, if you wish to apply for the award, here are the details of the award categories and the criteria that will be used to assess the nominees.
1. Outstanding companies
The first category is for establishments, with a total of 28 awards that will be given to small, medium, large and very large establishments.
Terms and Conditions
When submitting your nomination as a company, you must ensure the following:
• Should be registered with the Ministry’s database.
• Should be operating in the labour market for two years or more.
• Should not be government-owned.
• Should not have been subject to judicial ruling or penalised for violating the UAE labour legislation during the past year.
• Should be committed to fulfilling the application requirements and the award’s timeframe.
• Establishments that have previously won the award are not entitled to participate in the award for two subsequent editions from the date of receiving the award.
• Participation is optional for establishments registered with the Ministry’s database.
Criteria for assessment
15% - Employment, empowerment, and attracting skilled labour.
25% - Occupational Health and Safety
25% - Employment relationships and Wages
15% - Future-proofing
10% - Encouragement and Motivation
10% - Facilities and Work Environment
2. Outstanding workforce
A total of 12 awards will be given under this category to workers who are skilled or unskilled. Workers can nominate themselves, and also be nominated by their by their employers, government agencies, or the community for their exceptional community efforts.
On its website for the award, MOHRE states that this award will be given to outstanding workers in the UAE labour market who have exerted exceptional efforts in their careers and added value and outstanding achievements to the employer or to the labour market, in addition to boosting individual passion for continuous learning and innovation, with great commitment to values and positivity.
Criteria for assessment
30% - Achievement
30% - Creativity and innovation
20% - Continuous learning
20% - Social Responsibility
3. Business service partners
The three sub-categories in this section are:
• Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices - Awarded to leading domestic worker recruitment agencies in the UAE labour market that adopt best practices by providing domestic workers with adequate support, and enabling families to obtain desired services.
Criteria for assessment
35% - Domestic Workers’ Support
35% - Family Support
30% - Performance and Achievement
• Employment Agencies - Awarded to leading employment agencies in the UAE labour market that implement best practices to attract qualified human resources according to labour market needs in order to increase productivity and efficiency.
Criteria for assessment
35% - Employment relationships and wages
35% - Employment, empowerment, and attracting skilled labour
30% - Encouragement and Motivation
• Business Service Centres - Awarded to leading business services centres in the UAE labour market that adopt best practices in enabling human resources to provide outstanding services to the business sector in the country.
Criteria for assessment
25% - Employment and empowerment
25% - Performance and Achievement
20% - Encouragement and Motivation
30% - Employment relationships and wages
For more information on the award, you can reach out to the MOHRE call centre on 600 590000.