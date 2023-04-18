Dubai: With Eid Al Fitr coming up, you may be looking at ways in which you can pay Zakat Al Fitr before the end of Ramadan. If so, here is a detailed guide on what Zakat Al Fitr is, how much you need to pay and how you can pay it in the UAE.

What is Zakat Al Fitr?

According to Dr Mohammed Eyada Alkobaisi, Grand Mufti, Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, Zakat Al Fitr is an obligatory charity, to be given out at the end of Ramadan, on behalf of every Muslim, young and old.

“Basically, it has to be given out from storable staple food, such as rice or grains, and some scholars allow it to be given out as money, which comes to about Dh25 per person these days, making it the largest collective charity in the world, as billions has to be given out in charity in the span of a day or two, leaving no person needy on the day of Eid,” Dr Alkobaisi said.

What is the amount of Zakat Al Fitr for Ramadan 2022?

In March this year, the UAE Fatwa Council announced that the amount for Zakat Al Fitr would be Dh25.

Who is required to pay Zakat Al Fitr?

Zakat Al Fitr needs to be paid by every Muslim, so if you are paying on behalf of your family, you would need to pay Dh25 for each member of the family.

How can I pay Zakat Al Fitr in the UAE?

According to IACAD, you can either give Zakat Al Fitr directly to someone you know, who is poor or needy, or you can pay the amount through registered organisations in the UAE.

You can pay the amount online, through the following platforms: