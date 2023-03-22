Dubai: This Ramadan, you will be able to watch fireworks displays every Saturday, starting next week.
The fireworks shows will be held from April 1 to April 15 at Bluewaters and The Beach, Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Al Seef and Dubai Festival City Mall.
Each show starts at 10pm and is free to attend.
Here is all you need to know about the fireworks show schedule and how to get there on the Dubai Metro, bus or marine transport.
Fireworks schedule for Ramadan 2023 in Dubai
1. April 1 - Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR.
2. April 8 - Al Seef
3. April 15 - Dubai Festival City Mall
How to get to the fireworks locations using public transport
1. Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR
If you wish to go to Bluewaters Island, these are some of the public transport stations nearby:
• Bluewaters Marine Transport Station
• Jebel Ali Metro Station (Red line) – from the station, you can take the F57 feeder bus, which take passengers to Bluewaters Island Bus station 1
2. Al Seef
As Al Seef is situated along Dubai Creek, you can enjoy the fireworks from either side of the creek – in Deira or Bur Dubai. Here are all the closest public transport stations that you can take advantage of:
• Al Seef Marine Transport Station
• Al Seef Marine Bus Stop – 1
• Al Seef Marine Bus Stop – 2
3. Dubai Festival City Mall
These are the public transport stations closest to the Dubai Festival City Mall:
• Emirates Metro station (Red line). From here, you can take the F08 Feeder Bus from the Emirates Metro Bus Stop – 02 to the Dubai Festival City.
• Dubai Festival City, Festival Centre Bus Station 1
• Dubai Festival City, Marks and Spencer Bus Station 1
• Dubai Festival City Marine Transport Station
