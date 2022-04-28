Dubai: With Eid around the corner, the UAE’s authorities have issued COVID-19 guidelines that residents need to follow, to ensure people celebrate Eid Al Fitr 2022 safely.
On April 27, the The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced the COVID-19 protocols for the Eid prayers, celebrations and gatherings.
Here is all you need to know:
Eid Al Fitr prayers
• The duration of the prayer and khutbah (sermon) must not exceed 20 minutes. Worshippers will be supervised by police patrols, volunteers and imams to prevent overcrowding.
• Gates of mosques must be opened for Eid prayer after the dawn prayer on the day of Eid, provided that external speakers can broadcast the Eid takbeers half an hour before the prayer.
What is Eid takbeer? Read here.
• Use personal or disposable prayer mats.
• Worshippers are required to wear face masks at all times and follow physical distancing at a distance of one metre.
• Avoid gathering and shaking hands after prayers.
• Outside areas of mosques must display physical distancing stickers, with possibility of gathering in parks and parking lots near mosques.
Eid gatherings
• Wear face masks and practice social distancing, especially when near vulnerable groups.
• Ensure you have a valid Green Pass on the Al Hosn app.
• Limit celebrations to immediate family members and relatives.
• Use electronic alternatives for giving Eidiya, an Eid gift given to children, often in the form of money.
If you want to pay Zakat Al Fitr, which is given before the Eid prayers, you also have several online options in the UAE. Read our detailed guide here.
Eid holidays
Whether you are working in the public sector or private sector, UAE residents are going to enjoy a long weekend during the Eid break. How many days will you get off and what are the Eid holidays for school children? Read our detailed explainer here.