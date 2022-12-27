Dubai: If you want to visit Hatta’s most popular outdoor spots, you don’t have to think of driving around. Simply take the new ‘Hatta On and Off’ bus, which will pick you up and drop you off at the most-visited locations around ‘the Highlands of Dubai’.

The Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta launched the ‘Hatta, The Highlands of Dubai’ campaign earlier this month and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) launched the special ‘Hatta on and off’ bus service on Tuesday, December 20, along with the Hatta Express Bus, which takes commuters from Dubai city to Hatta.

Using the Express Bus service along with the ‘Hatta On and Off’ bus, means that you can reach Hatta and move around the town, without the need for a car.

Where to find the ‘Hatta On and Off’ bus

If you take the Express Bus, which starts from the Dubai Mall station, it will take you to the Hatta Bus station for only Dh25. The trip takes around 90 minutes.

Once you reach the Hatta main bus station, you can catch the ‘Hatta On and Off’ bus from there and start exploring.

Bus Timings

The bus operates daily from 7am to 9pm and departs every 30 minutes.

Cost

The bus fare is Dh2 per stop. You can pay for it with your Nol Card or directly pay the bus driver in cash.

Bus route locations

The ‘Hatta On and Off’ bus will be stationed at the following tourist spots in Hatta:

1. Hatta Wadi Hub



Apart from the MTB bike trail,



The Hatta Wadi Hub offers a number of adventure activities for visitors, including the bike trail (which stretches up to 50 kilometres, but has shorter circuits, too, for beginners) archery or axe-throwing, or zorbing, where you will roll downhill inside a giant transparent ball. There is also a huge 12m-high water slide where you can splash down, cool off and practise your flips.

2. Hatta Hill Park



Sitting on top of the residential Hatta hill, the Hatta Hill Park offers mountainous and natural green areas for picnics and family gatherings, a winding walkway for park visitors, designated areas for picnic and barbecues on the hills, shaded areas with seating arrangements, a children's play area and a park gym.



Timings: 8am – 11pm

3. Hatta Heritage Village



In the heart of the town, you will find the Hatta Heritage Village, which has been preserved and reconstructed by the government to showcase rural living dating back centuries. Opened in 2001, the village brings to life Dubai’s heritage, with reconstructed huts and buildings selling traditional wares.



Timings: Saturday- Thursday: 7:30 am till 8:30 pm & Fridays: 2:30 pm till 8:30 pm