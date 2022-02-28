Dubai: As of Thursday, March 17, non-vaccinated individuals are allowed entry to events, tourist attractions and cultural sites in Abu Dhabi. To access these public places, non-vaccinated individuals must present a negative PCR test received within 48 hours.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced the updated entry requirements through their official social media channels on Thursday.

Previously on March 8, 2022, Abu Dhabi International Airport announced that passengers arriving at the airport - whether vaccinated or unvaccinated - will not be required to undergo an on-arrival PCR test anymore.

The first set of relaxations in COVD-19 restrictions in Abu Dhabi were announced on February 25 by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee and came into effect on February 28. Since then, people entering Abu Dhabi from within the UAE do not need to present an Al Hosn Green Pass to enter the Emirate. EDE scanners have also been removed from Abu Dhabi’s border checkpoints.

Along with the removal of the Green Pass system and EDE scanners, Abu Dhabi has also increased its operating capacity for social events and tourist attractions to 90 per cent. So, if you are planning to head to Abu Dhabi, here is a run-down of all the latest COVID-19 guidelines.

Abu Dhabi updates entry rules for unvaccinated visitors

As of March 17, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee updated the entry requirement for non-vaccinated visitors to events, tourist attractions and cultural sites. Non-vaccinated individuals can now enter with a negative PCR test received within 48 hours.

On arrival PCR tests scrapped

Abu Dhabi International Airport removed the on arrival PCR tests for unvaccianted and vaccinated passengers. However, unvaccinated passengers will still need to do a pre-departure PCR test conducted within 48 hours. As of February 26, 2022, vaccinated passengers do not need a test before flying into Abu Dhabi. To find out more, read here.

Abu Dhabi ends the Green Pass system and EDE scanners at border checkpoints.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approved the removal of EDE scanners and requirements for Green Pass to enter Abu Dhabi emirate from within the UAE. This rule is only for entering the Emirate’s border.

Reduced COVID-19 guidelines for events and public places in the Emirate

The capacity for social events and tourist and commercial areas in the Emirate have increased their operating capacity to 90 per cent. Still, the Green Pass system and EDE scanners will remain in place for public events and areas in Abu Dhabi.

The following measures were announced by Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters committee:

Tourist attractions and commercial premises

• Face masks are required indoors.

• Masks are optional outdoors

• Physical distancing has to be observed.

• EDE scanners will still be implemented to monitor the entry of visitors and employees (for example - malls and amusement parks).

Events

• For public events, face masks are required for indoor events.

• Attendees must present an Al Hosn Green Pass or a negative PCR test result.

Private events

• If it is a private event, guests must wear the mask indoors but can remove it outside.

Abu Dhabi removes Green List for international travel

The Emirate has scrapped the Green List and removed quarantine for all international travellers. Along with the removal of the Green List, the UAE ended the pre-departure PCR tests for fully vaccinated passengers coming into the country. However, arriving passengers will need to show a vaccination certificate with a readable QR code.

Unvaccinated travellers must show a negative PCR test conducted within 48 hours of departure.

New COVID-19 close contact measures

According to Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Committee, these are the quarantine measures for close contact cases for COVID-19:

• Removal of quarantine, replaced with daily PCR tests for five consecutive days.

• In addition to this, the wristband requirement for home quarantine has been removed.

Face masks are no longer needed outside.