Dubai: Passengers arriving at Abu Dhabi Airport - whether vaccinated or unvaccinated - will not be required to undergo an on-arrival PCR test anymore. Abu Dhabi International Airport announced the update on the PCR testing requirements on Monday, March 7, saying that the on-arrival test has now been made optional.

However, unvaccinated passengers will still need to do a pre-departure PCR test conducted within 48 hours. As of February 26, 2022 , vaccinated passengers do not need a test before flying into Abu Dhabi.

“It is now no longer mandatory to take a PCR test upon arrival in Abu Dhabi International Airport. However, the testing facility remains at the airport for any visitors that wish to take a PCR test to activate their Green Pass in the Al Hosn app and facilitate access to Abu Dhabi's public places and tourist attractions. The cost of this PCR test is Dh40,” the Emirate’s airport said on its official social media channels.

Here is all you need to know about the latest travel procedures for international passengers arriving at Abu Dhabi.

Rules for vaccinated passengers

If you are a tourist or UAE resident flying into Abu Dhabi, here are the COVID-19 protocols you need to follow:

• Pre-departure arrival test not needed.



• Present a vaccination certificate with a readable QR code.



• On-arrival PCR test not mandatory. You can take an optional PCR test after baggage collection in Abu Dhabi airport - this costs DhD40.



• Download the Al Hosn App, which you will need to enter public places and events in the Emirate.

Rules for unvaccinated travellers

These are the travel requirements for unvaccinated passengers:

• Take a PCR test 48 hours before your flight at an accredited clinic or present a COVID-19 recovery certificate with a QR code dated within 30 days.



• Test on arrival not required. You can take an optional PCR test after baggage collection in Abu Dhabi airport - this costs Dh40.



• Download the Al Hosn app.

For children

These are rules for children, according to Etihad Airways:

• Children under 16 are exempt from testing to fly and quarantine



• Test on arrival not required



• Children aged six or over must wear a face mask on board

What is the Al Hosn app? The Al Hosn app is the official COVID-19 registry for the UAE. Make sure you download and register on the smartphone app before your journey.

Al Hosn provides you access to:

• Your COVID-19 test results

• Your PCR test report and vaccination certificate

• Entry to various Abu Dhabi attractions

Green Pass needed to enter public attractions in Abu Dhabi

If you want to stay at a hotel or visit an amusement park in the Emirate, you need to present an Al Hosn Green Pass.

You can enter public places and tourist attractions if you are: fully vaccinated, officially exempt from vaccination, under 16 years of age, or have an Al Hosn Green Pass.

Requirements for a Green Pass:

Vaccinated travellers must receive a negative PCR test result every 14 days to maintain Green status.



• UAE residents need to take a booster shot to be considered fully vaccinated and keep the Green Pass active. This requirement does not apply to tourists.



• Visitors with an official vaccine exemption must receive a negative PCR test result every 7 days to maintain a Green status. The PCR test must have been performed in the UAE.



• Children aged under 12 years automatically receive a Green Pass without the need to be vaccinated or to take a PCR test.



• Children aged 12 to 15 years do not need to be vaccinated but do need to take a PCR test to receive Green Pass.

How to use the Al Hosn App for tourists

Tourists arriving to Abu Dhabi need to upload their vaccination certificate on the Al Hosn App and register with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) – ica.gov.ae. To find out how to register your vaccine certificate from a foreign country on Al Hosn, read here.

Abu Dhabi removes Green List for international travel

The Emirate has scrapped the Green List and removed quarantine for all international travellers. Along with the removal of the Green List, the UAE ended the pre-departure PCR tests for fully vaccinated passengers coming into the country.

Abu Dhabi ends Green Pass system for border check points

For those entering Abu Dhabi through their border from other Emirates, Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approved the removal of EDE scanners and requirements for Green Pass, on February 28, 2022.

Travel restrictions eased for passengers arriving to the UAE

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) on February 25, announced a slew of measures related to easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the UAE.

Here are some of the biggest announcements: