1. Ramadan at Hafeet, Al Ain

Ramadan at Hafeet Image Credit: Supplied

March 23 to April 11, 9pm to 3am

Tickets: Dh10/per person

If you plan to drive up to the second tallest peak in the UAE, you will be able to enjoy a lot more than just the scenic views of the Al Hajar mountains from the top. ‘Ramadan at Hafeet’ is an event set up at Jebel Hafeet, where you will get the chance to enjoy cultural activities, food, family friendly events and live entertainment, set against the backdrop of the Jabel Hafeet mountain. You may also come across roaming artists such as Hakawati storytellers, puppet shows, a Tarabish band (Syrian classical oriental band) and on-stage entertainment.

How to get there

Follow signs for Jebel Hafeet from Al Ain city. When you are on Malaqit Street (E40), take the exit for Hafeet Street. Reaching the peak will take you anywhere between 20 to 30 minutes.

2. Ramadan Nights at the Oasis

March 1 to April 15, 10pm to 1am daily

‘Ramadan Nights at Al Ain Oasis’ is a popular Ramadan fixture, with cultural activities, dining experiences and family entertainment. You may also get the chance to be part of a television broadcast, as the 'Al Shara' TV programme has a ‘live from the Oasis’ segment, too.

How to get there

Al Ain Oasis is located in the Central District of Al Ain. You will just need to follow signs for the Al Tuhaf Street, which will take you to the entrance of the oasis. Entrance is free.

3. Ramadan Talks at Al Ain Palace Museum

April 13 to April 15

At this free-to-attend event, you will be able to attend talks by various scholars accredited by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf). The talks are conducted on topics related to knowledge and faith.

How to get there

The Al Ain Palace Museum is also located in the Central District of Al Ain. You will be able to reach the museum by taking the Hessa Bint Mohammed Street, you will find it to your right, as soon as you cross the Sheikh Zayed Palace Museum to your left.

4. Ramadan Harees at Al Ain Palace Museum

April 7 and April 14

Reviving the tradition of the Harees meal preparation, Al Ain Palace Museum and its community will distribute Harees to its neighbours during Ramadan, bringing back the tradition of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who used to do the same when he lived with his family in the Al Ain Palace Museum.

5. Tales from Al Ain at Al Jahili Fort

April 11, 10pm onwards

Tales from Al Ain is a storytelling experience bringing in experts, historians and people from the community to share stories and anecdotes of Al Ain’s history, social practices, and it’s people. For this evening, the storytelling will focus on the Jebel Hafit mountains and their surroundings.

How to get there

Al Jahili Fort is one of the largest forts in the UAE, located in the Al Jahili area. When driving down Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Street, you will find the fort right after you cross the Al Jahili Park.

6. Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa Ramadan Programme

April 11, 10pm onwards

Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa is a historic house located within a World Heritage site that is part of the cultural sites of Al Ain. The house is a community centre for residents and visitors and has a permanent exhibition celebrating the nation’s social and architectural past from the 1950s and 1960s. Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa Houses Community spaces for various events and activities throughout the year, a café and arts teaching center .

Throughout Ramadan, Bait Mohammed Bin Khalifa will host various live musical evenings inspired by the spirituality of the month and oriental genres of music with oud, qanun, violin and flute performances.

7. Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa Monawaat Music Programme

April 21 and April 22

In celebration of Eid Al Fitr, Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa will set the stage for Emirati and Khaleeji (from the Gulf Cooperation Council) music through ‘Jalsat’ – which translates to ‘session’ or ‘sitting’, where performers will bring to life the nostalgic vibes of the region’s music, particularly in the 90s and early 2000s.

How to get there