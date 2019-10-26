Image Credit:

MONDAY 28 OCTOBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

Only recently you thought you could sidestep certain especially tricky issues by referring to them but avoiding actual discussions. While that worked for a short time, within days it could backfire on you. Knowing that, you’re urged not only to raise the matters in question but say everything that needs saying. And now.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Thus far, you’ve managed to avoid allowing the constant minor issues between you and certain individuals to wear you down. However, you’re getting short-tempered. Be patient. The current New Moon not only indicates breakthroughs in the actual situations in question, those who’ve thus far been inflexible could suddenly adopt a more relaxed attitude.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Tempting as it is to seek a quick solution for certain tricky situations or more complex misunderstandings, it will only complicate matters. With your ruler Mercury positioned in the part of your chart that accents details of exactly this nature, these issues are just pressing, you could resolve them once and for all.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Because the current planetary focus accents those individuals and activities that touch your heart, you’re being careful what you say and do. While, in some ways, that’s wise at the same time, it’s vital everybody understands what you have in mind and your priorities. The more forthright you are about these, the better.

Leo July 23 – August 22

About six weeks ago, you began what might be termed a dance with certain changes. While you weren’t convinced they were wise, you were intrigued enough to explore them. Gradually, that’s led to a form of discovery and, now, discussions you hadn’t anticipated. Change is in the air, but you needn’t rush it.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Astrologically speaking, while there’s no way around the obstacles you’re facing, each offers a valuable insight or lesson. These, which are indicated by the recent clash between your ruler Mercury and tough Saturn, won’t be clear now. Gradually, over the coming days, you’ll recognise the purpose of each and every one.

Libra September 23 – October 22

While you were hoping you’d have certain pivotal decisions settled and so have moved on to other matters, it’s not that simple. With the actual foundation on which those plans are based shifting, you’re bound to go through a range of temporary arrangements. Actually, this is best, because each will offer valuable insights.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

For ages you’ve been putting off changes in certain longstanding arrangements. While they’re not perfect, you’ve felt living with them was easier than tackling the issues in question. Once, that was true. But the more you learn, the clearer it will be that, with each passing day, they’re increasingly pressing.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

No sign is better at brushing off unimportant issues or pointless criticisms than Sagittarius. Mostly, this is wise. Ironically, however, certain concerns are worth at least checking out. At minimum, you’ll learn something. But the odds are good you realise plans that once worked well are no longer a good idea.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

The combination of the recent clash between Mercury and your ruler Saturn and the fact Mercury itself is retrograde from Friday suggests few matters will be as straightforward as you’d hoped. Ironically, however, the resulting twists and turns could lead to discussions that are far more informative than had things gone smoothly.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

True, there’s no avoiding the tricky situations indicated by clashes between the Sun, your ruler Uranus and the New Moon. While they’re unsettling, they’re also about breakthroughs, if expected and, initially, unwelcome. Still, explore everything. At minimum, what you learn will be interesting but, ultimately, it could prove to be amazingly useful.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

The line between the complaints of others and them actually being in need of assistance isn’t always, clear. While you’ve learnt this when, in the past, you’ve leapt in to lend a hand, only to realise it wasn’t necessary, your instincts are to take action. First, ask why. What you learn will surprise you.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

While every sign is influenced by the fresh perspective that comes with the New Moon, the fact it’s on your birthday and in Scorpio, indicates you’ve reached a turning point, personally but, as much, in terms of your life. You may already have some changes in mind. If so, think carefully about whether they’d benefit from a review. Most of all, prepare for the unexpected. Events, ideas or offers that are as sudden as they are unsettling could be the key to making long overdue, and ultimately worthwhile, changes.

TUESDAY 29 OCTOBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

Mostly, you’re happy to go along with last minute changes. As a fire sign, you rethink plans frequently anyway. But also, the unexpected keeps life interesting. However, be prepared for situations where nobody is sure of the facts. While you won’t mind, others will struggle to keep things as they are. Let them.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Long ago, you realised that while it may not always be ethical, simple flattery is often the best way around seemingly endless clashes with others. Intriguingly, this could so improve their mood that they’ll be willing to discuss the very issues that, for so long, they’ve done everything possible to avoid.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

A few days ago, your ruler Mercury clashed with the precise Saturn, indicating either you realised the information somebody gave you was inaccurate or, the reverse, and you’d handed out unreliable facts. Whatever the case, tempting as it is to hope this won’t matter, it does. Discuss these frankly, and right away.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Every sign is influenced by the lunar cycle. But being ruled by the Moon, you’re often more aware of the tides of feelings than others. If there’s anything tricky, it’s that you’re already strongly connected with the individuals in question, so could ignore subtle feelings. Don’t. These are crucial and need to be discussed.

Leo July 23 – August 22

If asked, you wouldn’t define yourself as a control freak. Yet you’ve been determined to avoid certain changes, mostly because you were sure they’d be disastrous. Now that events are making them happen anyway, forget about battling them and instead shift to inquisitive gear. You’ll soon be glad you did.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

No sign is better at turning sudden and even unsettling changes into something worthwhile. Yet even you are struggling with recent unfair, if not impossible, situations. Because they’re complicated, their promise and what you can learn from them won’t be immediately apparent. Be patient. Gradually the puzzle pieces will come together.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Obviously, disappointing anybody upsets you. While, most of the time, you’re able to organise plans so they can withstand the unexpected, you’re in a period during which sudden changes mean rethinking things, often more than once. You’re not alone in facing this. Discuss it with others. It will be amazingly helpful.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

The recent Scorpio New Moon accented a range of matters. These all need a rethink, if not radical change. While some were on your mind, others are a surprise. The more you investigate, the more aware you’ll become they were there, but you regarded them as unimportant, so much so, they could wait.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

From your perspective, being dishonest just to keep others happy can only lead to problems. Yet, at the moment, discussing matters frankly could lead to serious problems, if not cause very real upset. The trick, at least for now, is to sidestep these matters entirely. This will be far easier than you’d expect.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

While you pride yourself on planning ahead, even at your canniest it’s unlikely you’ll have anticipated the changes ushered in by the recent New Moon. Tempting as it is to try to restore what you organised originally, at least explore those sudden developments. They could be as worthwhile as they are unexpected.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Every Aquarius take pleasure in learning about the world and the people in it. Recently, however, intriguing as those experiences have been, you fear they’re distracting you from certain increasingly pressing tasks. While your feelings are understandable, it will soon become clear where, and now, those fascinating insights will fit in.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

An alliance or, perhaps, an arrangement you’ve nurtured into reality and kept going for ages seems to be falling apart. Although your instincts are telling you to let it go, the sentimental side of your nature wants to at least try to keep it alive and thriving. Think again. It’s time to say farewell.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Judging by the planetary setup on your birthday, you’ll be facing a range of situations in which you’ll be considering changes, many initially unwelcome, but all that are triggering a timely rethink of arrangements you’ve simply taken for granted. These may have once brought you joy or, alternatively, been practical. But as times and circumstances changed, these haven’t. While you might decide some should remain part of your life, if so, they’ll need to be rethought. On the other hand, you might spot other, more promising, options. Explore them. You’ll realise they’re probably a better bet.

WEDNESDAY 30 OCTOBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

Few things annoy you more than the realisation you can’t continue with your plans without the support or, worse, approval of one particular individual or, perhaps, a team. Tempting as it is to battle that, instead, find out what they’ll want to know, then gather those facts. What you learn will be amazingly helpful.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

So many emphasise the importance of being frank when, from your point of view, as a practical Taurus, that can lead to serious problems. You tend to say what needs to be said, no more. However, certain matters you’re currently dealing with give you no choice but to tell it like it is.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

While every sign is influenced by Mercury’s retrograde cycle, which begins on the 31st, the fact that it’s your ruling planet and accents all forms of communication, indicates you’ll face a range of issues. Some will be minor, and be easily remedied. Others will require more thought but, also, will be more informative.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Others’ feelings are important, enough you consider them before making decisions. Yet now, you’re so unsure that it’s obvious you must talk things over frankly, and in detail. Not only is this wise, you’ll learn a lot. While some insights will be about others’ feelings, you’ll learn as much about your own.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Making others happy isn’t just important to you, as a Leo, it’s fundamental to your nature. However, in certain situations it’s become a power struggle, mostly because your views of what’s best differ entirely from those of the individual in question. Back off. If they’re wrong, they’d best learn from experience.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

As much as you enjoy the company of others and discussing ideas with them, relying on those around you is another matter. However, between the unexpected events triggered by the recent New Moon and, equally, your ruler Mercury’s retrograde cycle, from the 31st, the more ideas you exchange, the better off you’ll be.

Libra September 23 – October 22

You’d never make a promise without being reasonably sure you can keep it. As you learnt long ago, not everybody feels this way about commitments. But, also, you’ve learnt that no matter what you say, certain individuals will never be reliable. Bizarrely, the current planetary setup suggests you’ll be one of them.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

On Thursday, the ideas planet Mercury goes retrograde, and it resumes forward motion on 20 November. During this entire period, it’s in Scorpio. While, inevitably, there’ll be confusion, often the resulting exchange of ideas or problem-solving discussions will leave you better informed than previously, enough that, ultimately, you’ll be grateful for those errors.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Ordinarily, you’d tackle disagreements by, first, outlining the actual issue, then discuss where each individual stands and what they want. But now, as is abundantly clear, things aren’t quite so simple. The trick is to have those frank exchanges but then leave plans open-ended enough that everybody can accommodate ongoing changes.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

As a Capricorn, you undoubtedly pride yourself on being in charge of things, from everyday matters to future plans. Judging by the current powerful planetary focus on the role of others and even unexpected events, you may have no choice but to take a step back and let things unfold as they must.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

As an air sign, you not only enjoy hearing about others’ passions and their plans, their ideas can be inspiring. Now, however, these discussions are devouring your time. Yet, you don’t want to seem uncaring. Explain you must focus on your own plans, then do exactly that. Everybody will understand.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

The period during which the communication planet Mercury is retrograde, as it is from October 31st until 20 November, is renowned for the confusion every sign faces. For you, however, those twists and turns could lead to intriguing encounters and fascinating places. Explore them all. You’ll soon be glad you did.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

You’re beginning a powerful cycle of change and growth. Although you may have been considering certain new ideas, what arises may be very different from these or, perhaps, mean embracing these, but in an unexpected way. This is about talking with, and working alongside others, and learning from them. The key to making the best of this pivotal year is, first, to explore absolutely everything and, second, to be willing to reorganise, if not substantially alter, your way of thinking and living.

THURSDAY 31 OCTOBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

You may not be feeling patient. But, actually, it’s the only way you’ll be able to find a way to sidestep the rigid thinking of one particular individual. Dull or, perhaps, pointless as doing this seems now, what comes to light will begin to link to other matters and will gradually clarify it all.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

It’s not that you’ve been secretive but, rather, you’ve avoided even mentioning contentious matters because they’d only upset others. While that’s true, you’ve no choice. The issues in question are nothing new. Raise them diplomatically once again. If you’re ignored, then you’ll have no choice but to be blunt.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

No sign is better at sidestepping situations where there’s a difference of opinion, but one that’s of little significance. However, judging by the current tricky planetary setup, if you ignore those matters now, the odds are good they’ll only become more complicated. That being the case, the sooner you tackle them, the better.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

While every sign is influenced by the confusion triggered by the retrograde Mercury, because it’s accenting family, loved ones and close friends, often the misunderstandings could be informative. The trick is to discuss any concerns or issues frankly, but also take into account how important the feelings of these individuals are to you.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Somebody seems to think certain rather tricky matters are your responsibility and, worse, they’re blaming you for difficulties they’re struggling with. This is a trap. Their problems are theirs, and theirs alone, to deal with. However, since they’re unlikely to recognise that, discussing this is a waste of time. Quietly back off.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Ordinarily, when you’re organising something, whatever its nature and whomever is involved, you’ll ask all the questions you need to first, then proceed. However, with so much changing, and swiftly, what seems solid facts may be unreliable. For now, proceed, but ensure that whatever you organise can be easily rethought.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Although you don’t regard yourself as stubborn, whether it’s a plan of your own or a commitment to others, you’ll do all you can to stick with it. However, with your ruler Venus moving into a new position and triggering completely unanticipated developments, you’ll be exploring, and accepting, all sorts of ideas and offers.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Recent discussions with others have been both profitable and easy, mostly because the individuals in question are much more open about their feelings and facts than you are. However helpful their attitude was, it’s unlikely that you, as a Scorpio, will ever be as forthcoming. You value your privacy, and always will.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

For the past month or so you’ve had to play it cool in certain situations about which you’ve passionate feelings but which, as has become increasingly clear, others disagree, in some cases, heatedly. Sidestepping discussions may seem a compromise. However, because their mood is about to change, it’s a wise strategy.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

It’s rare that you need to rethink plans, mostly because when making them, you’ll carefully check out the details and, equally, talk things through with others. However, not everybody is that thorough, as is becoming increasingly clear. Wait and watch. Others will work things out, but in their own time.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

The influence of Mercury’s retrograde cycle, which has just begun, is shared by every sign. While the resulting confusion is universal, because this particular period accents the structure of your life, the resulting minor errors and misunderstandings could reveal crucial issues. Don’t wait to discuss these. The sooner you do it, the better.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Keeping a promise is, for you, a matter of honour. While this is understandable, and obviously, you don’t want to disappoint others, you really needn’t worry about last minute changes. At the moment, in fact, they’re not only inevitable, they could be clearing the way for something far better. You’ll soon see what.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

While every sign is influenced by Mercury’s retrograde cycle, the fact it begins on your birthday indicates it’s time to rethink various elements of your life and, in fact, review your values. That is, to consider whether what, and who, once meant a great deal to you still do. Once this is clear, you can make a conscious decision about whether to stick with things as they are, yet consider where improvements would be wise, or, perhaps, mean saying farewell. Each option is part of this pivotal birthday.

FRIDAY 1 NOVEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

Over the next few days, you’ll be dealing with the power struggles triggered by the clash between your ruler, Mars, and the planet of power struggles, Pluto. While, ordinarily, you’d battle for what’s right and fair, listen to what others have to say. You may not agree but you’ll learn a lot.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

When recent unsettling changes took place, you were annoyed. But, as the days passed, you got used to the idea and even began to enjoy them. It’s the same with what’s taking place now, except what’s arisen is even more dramatic. Despite that, the more options you explore, the more excited you’ll become.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

While, obviously, you’d rather the plans you’re discussing come together easily, judging by the current and coming weeks’ planetary activity, that’s unlikely. Tedious as dealing with constant changes in circumstances may be, once you’re involved, you find instead of struggling with these, you’re actually enjoying the process, far more than you’d expected.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Only days ago, you’d have brushed off issues involving minor differences, thinking it’s better to keep the peace than stir up feelings. However, you’ve since realised what seems unimportant could be the core of feelings that are deeply held, and potentially upsetting, but which have quite simply never been mentioned or discussed.

Leo July 23 – August 22

By tradition, the period when the ideas planet Mercury is retrograde, as it will be until 20 November, triggers unexpected changes in various forms of communication. While the resulting confusion can be a nuisance, it can also be stunningly informative. That’s the trick. Focus on learning from every twist and turn.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Few things are more exasperating to you, as a logical Virgo, and somebody who thinks everything through before making even the simplest of plans, to be told you must justify what you’ve organised. Be aware, many people are simple being demanding, but don’t mean it. Say nothing. The odds are good it will work.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Only months ago, you’d have laughed at the idea of making radical changes in elements or your work or lifestyle, or even where you live. But with expansive Jupiter moving to accent this side of your life in a little over a month, not only are such changes likely, you may already be discussing them.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Every once in a while, those around you complain that life’s too predictable. For you, as a Scorpio who thrives on stability, that’s exactly what you try to achieve. However, between now and late November, not only should you prepare yourself for changes, some will be as welcome as they are unexpected.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Now that Venus, which accents what’s good in life, from love, beauty and money to harmony, has moved into Sagittarius, it’s time to focus on exactly these matters. Take it slowly. Why? You’re building up to its encounter with your ruler Jupiter, on 24 November, and the accompanying life-changing events.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Most born under the sign of Capricorn prefer to organise their way of living, working and loving themselves, which means advice will be acknowledged but probably ignored and favours gently declined. But now, what’s most important is in destiny’s hands. However difficult it is, simply say ‘yes’. You’ll soon learn the reason why.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Although you’re not actually stubborn, because you invest a lot of time and thought in plans, once they’re made, you strongly prefer to stick with them. While ordinarily that’s wise, judging by the nature and extent of changes in certain situations, your instincts say you’re better off exploring your options, and they’re right.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Being told that something or, perhaps, somebody will disillusion you may not sound promising. But, actually, this is wonderful. At some point in the past you were told these situations or individuals would bring you joy or fortune. While once that was true, things have changed. You’ve far better options awaiting you.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

No sign gives more thought to the rights and wrongs of life, that is, how you live and love, the world around you and your connection with others, from close family to friends, colleagues and even neighbours. However, your birthday chart accents the need to shift your priorities, to give thought to what you get from certain individuals and, equally, how you enrich their lives. This won’t be easy and, often, you’ll feel puzzled. But that’s the point. This isn’t about simple decisions but about going within, asking questions, and learning from the process.

SATURDAY 2 NOVEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19 Often others have suggested that you should consider making a strategic retreat, that is, backing off as a way of negotiating. For you, as an Aries, that would be a huge compromise. At the moment, however, it would also be wise. It gives you time to think through sudden, and very surprising, revelations.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

While you can’t prepare for the unexpected, you can be aware that events are likely to shake up elements of your life you’ve regarded as solid and unchanging. Once that was true. But now and over the coming weeks, you’ll realise these aren’t just inevitable, they’re actually in your best interests.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

You’ve always found those who’ll avoid even mentioning certain plans or, alternatively, who insist on being involved in discussions tedious. As much as you enjoy an exchange of ideas, you tend to be easygoing about it all. The individuals in question aren’t, and the odds are slim that they ever will be.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

It’s easy to blame the increase in errors and the confusion triggered by the currently retrograde Mercury for the misunderstandings you’re facing. While some may be due to that, as many are the result of having consistently sidestepped, if not ignored, the matters in question. If something arises, discuss it right away.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Now that Venus, which accents love, your assets and life’s pleasures has moved into your fellow fire sign of Sagittarius, you’ll be spending less time on domestic duties and more on exploring ways to broaden your horizons. What you learn over the coming weeks won’t just be interesting, it could change your life.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Urgent as certain decisions seem, you’re in a period that’s far more about exploration than finalising plans. If others insist these be organised, do so, making it clear they’re more of an experiment than anything else. While there may be complaints, events will soon make it abundantly clear how right you were.

Libra September 23 – October 22

No matter how strongly you disagree with somebody, you’d never say they’re being ridiculous. Yet that’s exactly what you’ll need to do. The individual in question is as self-centred as they are stubborn. Adopt your usual tactful approach, and they’ll ignore you. The solution? Be just as rude as they are.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Facts may be exactly that, facts. However, with the ideas planet retrograde, or moving backwards, and positioned in Scorpio, you’re in for some surprises. While some may be disruptive, others will be amazingly informative, especially if you explore what’s behind them. They will, in fact, answer questions that have been puzzling you for ages.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

This is one of those rare but wonderful periods during which you simply can’t get it wrong. You’ll be considering various changes but, also, facing a range of ideas and offers. Obviously, you’ll explore them. But be aware, this cycle is about breakthroughs, which are coming your way in an array of forms.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Only days ago, you thought both existing plans were in order and those that involve the future were settled, too. Now it’s increasingly clear that while some things may proceed as intended, many won’t. While, obviously, that’s unsettling it’s also clear what’s arisen isn’t just good, it’s nothing less than thrilling.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Don’t be surprised if, over the coming week or so, you make, change, then get rid of plans frequently. Perhaps every few days. Out of character as that may be, between completely unexpected revelations about the past and swiftly evolving circumstances, this isn’t just wise, you’ll swiftly realise you’ve no choice.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Saying a single, firm and non-negotiable ‘no’ is often very difficult for you, as an idealistic Pisces. You prefer to leave the door open for unexpected miracles. Those miracles are coming, but not in the way or from the direction you imagine. The sooner you let go of the past, the better.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Everybody loves hearing about good fortunate coming their way. However, with bountiful Jupiter actually accenting such matters in your birthday chart, that’s what you can expect. However, this bounty may not come when or how you imagine and could, in fact, appear in a form very different from anything you’ve anticipated or dreamt of. That being the case, explore absolutely everything, including ideas or offers that seem unappealing. Some of that bounty might involve broadening your horizons, meeting new people or doing things you’ve never done before.

SUNDAY 3 NOVEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

Little makes you happier than seeing somebody you care about benefit from what you’ve done for them, organised or even a gift you’ve given them. But, bizarrely, certain individuals are criticising what you’ve done. Ignore them. The real problem is they’re envious, they wish they’d had the idea themselves.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Mercury’s retrograde cycle and the accompanying confusion, influences each sign in its own way. While there’s no arguing that, you’re also shocked how little certain individuals care about dealing with these matters and putting things right. Forgot about them and tackle it all yourself. It will be easier for everybody.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Usually, you’re confident about what to say and when, but you’re also clear about when it’s best to keep things to yourself. However, with your ruler Mercury retrograde, and in the somewhat paranoid sign of Scorpio, you could find yourself worrying far more than usual. While unsettling, those concerns are worth investigating.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

The discovery that somebody has been keeping important facts to themselves is, obviously, upsetting. But think about it. You do the same. You avoid even mentioning matters you’re sure will trigger emotional ups and downs. When that happens now, discuss them. And right away. The results will amaze and delight you.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Learning about exciting but unexpected offers or opportunities is fun. However, you’re wary of sudden changes. Be aware of this tendency, and instead of rejecting the coming days’ stunning developments, you’ll at least explore them. What you learn will make it clear those events could add to your life in amazing ways.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Out of character as getting involved in plans that are unstable or linking up with those who are by nature unreliable, actually it’s a good idea. Bear in mind that the world around you is in transition, which means that the more flexible both arrangements and your thinking are, the better things will go.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Certain people and even arrangements or organisations are dear to your heart. So much that you sometimes overlook minor shortcomings until they become major problems. You’ve done this in the past and are on the verge of doing it again. Or you can discuss any issues frankly now, while changes are still possible.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Although the powerful Scorpio New Moon, with its accompanying fresh perspective, took place last Monday, you’re still benefitting from the resulting insights. Some have clarified issues you’ve thought you’d just have to live, with while a few have explained why you find certain people or places such a source of fascination.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

As is always the case during periods of change, certain well-meaning individuals are offering advice. Some will make suggestions, then leave it to you. However, others expect you to do exactly as they say. Thank them, then gently but firmly explain that you may include their ideas but are making your own decisions.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Only days ago, you feared that battles over which plan was best and, even more, issues about minor but significant facts could delay progress for ages. While not everything is settled, enough is that you feel it’s safe to move on and, even more, you trust others to deal with their responsibilities wisely.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Those who enjoy informing others that they’ve made a mistake or, worse, an error in judgement have always annoyed you. Even commenting on such matters seems petty. However, recently you’ve dealt with somebody exactly like that, and now understand what a relief, and pleasure, is it to witness them getting it wrong.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

While you’re by no means stubborn, when you make a commitment, you’ll stick with it. Now, however, several such arrangements are coming undone and, obviously, you’re reluctant to let go of them all at the same time. Bizarrely, it’s for the best. This is clearing the way for something new, and more worthwhile

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY