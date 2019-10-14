Image Credit:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14

Aries March 20 – April 19

Although unexpected twists in plans and the ups and downs in your mood may have preceded the Aries Full Moon, now that it’s over, you’ll still have a lot to think about. Except now, it’s about catching up with, and understanding, the significance behind what both you and others said and did.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Unsettling as the events triggered by the recent clash between your ruler Venus and Uranus seemed at the time, now that you’ve had a chance to reflect on them, you’re beginning to realise they were breakthroughs. And some were powerful enough certain once worrying matters are no longer a source of concern.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

In early October your ruler Mercury moved into the portion of your chart that’s about life’s details. While matters of this nature don’t always thrill you, it’s long been clear certain situations need attention. Tackle them now, before too much more happens, and there’ll be no problem. Wait, and there will be.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

If you’ve felt unsettled regarding matters on the domestic front or in your life out in the world, it’s no surprise. You’ve been dealing with the fallout from the recent Full Moon. While discussing these matters won’t necessarily be easy, what you learn from talking things through will explain, and resolve, even persistent issues.

Leo July 23 – August 22

While there’s no sidestepping the complications indicated by the clash, last week, between your ruler the Sun and Saturn or now, between the Sun and planet of power struggles, Pluto, you’re learning a lot from them. Some insights are already clear. Others are more complex and will take a bit of time to recognise.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Being a Virgo, a practical earth sign, yet ruled by the inquisitive Mercury, no matter what you do, achieve or accomplish, you’re always eager to learn more. And judging by the current emphasis on broadening your horizons, your focus is very much on meeting interesting people and venturing into new, and exciting, territory.

Libra September 23 – October 22

After having put others’ needs and demands first for so long, you’ve almost forgotten what matters most to you. Actually, now that the planet of ego, Mars is in Libra, this is the perfect time to review, if not rethink, your priorities. They’re likely to have changed, far more than you realised.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

The past weeks have prompted you to delve into certain issues you’ve been sidestepping, mostly because they’ve been so perplexing. You’ve done a lot, but there’s more to explore. This week’s events, and the resulting discussions, will take you deep enough into this that you’ll be close to finding a solution.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Dealing with practical matters is one thing, but having them overshadow the rest of your life is quite another matter. These issues aren’t that complicated. It’s just nobody has taken time to discuss these to the extent they could be dealt with. Invest time in them now, and the result will be easy.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

The clash between the Sun and your ruler Saturn last week, and its equally tricky run-in with Pluto, which is positioned in Capricorn, are highlighting pressing, if not urgent, tasks. True, some are so puzzling you’re unsure what to do first. Out of character as it may be, just plunge in.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Most of those born under the sign of Aquarius are widely envied by others because of your instinctive understanding of others. But even you might have struggled to come to terms with the rude if not provocative behaviour of one particular individual. Don’t dwell on this. Simply say a quiet farewell to them.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Few things upset you more than seeing those who’re innocent being unfairly judged by others. Still, don’t jump in without first asking a few questions. The situation may be very different from the way it appears. And the best way for you to help, may be to say nothing, at least for the moment.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Being told this birthday is about facing facts may not sound promising. However, the tense link between the Sun and planet of truth, Pluto, in your birthday chart indicates even very challenging discussions will lead to breakthroughs, and not only in persistent problems but also in your way of thinking about certain issues you’ve regarded as beyond resolution. Once, perhaps, they were. But you’ve reached a turning point. Take that first step, and the rest will be surprisingly easy.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15

Aries March 20 – April 19

Usually, as an Aries, you’ll always respond to a challenge. At the moment, however, the obstacles you’re facing are insurmountable, enough even at your most determined, it’s unlikely you’ll overcome them. While, obviously, you won’t being feeling patient, waiting is the best option. Bide your time. Things will work out, and effortlessly.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Although you acknowledge you have a stubborn streak, especially when you need to make changes for no reason at all, you’re now dealing with somebody who’s even more determined to have things their way. However, they’ve no choice but to give in. Say nothing. Let them accept this in their own time.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Yet again you seem to have hit a wall of rules and regulations, the variety you generally ignore. And while you’re usually able to do exactly that, these aren’t just important, it really does matter that you do things exactly the way you’re told to. Once you do, everything else will make sense.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Somebody seems to be trying to put the blame for certain increasingly worrying matters at your doorstep. You’re by no means responsible for these. However, you’re better informed than others, so well able to discuss potential solutions. The trick is to talk these over, but diplomatically refuse to take responsibility for making decisions.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Being an often impatient fire sign, the offer of a quick fix for persistent problems or, better yet, a solution for a tricky misunderstanding with somebody close is appealing. However, achieving a lasting solution is another matter. While this will require considerable patience and diplomacy, it will be well worth the effort.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Long ago you realised that when you give somebody a hand, you’ll carefully investigate what the situation requires, then try your best to support them. But, as you’re currently being forced to recognise, not everybody is as painstaking. In fact, certain well-meaning individuals don’t even stop to think what’s actually necessary.

Libra September 23 – October 22

While there are many ways to say the single word ‘no’, you tend to avoid it entirely, mostly for fear of triggering conflict or offending somebody. Now, however, in certain situations you’ve no choice but to take a stance. This isn’t about being polite, but it’s being as firm as you are powerful.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

True, you’ve tried to brush off, if not completely ignore, certain persistent but seemingly impossible issues. But events also remind you of their presence, and often. Tempting as it is to tackle these all at once, try dealing with them in stages. This allows you to examine each in depth, then resolve it for good.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

From your point of view, as a Sagittarian, life is all about balancing what you need to do with what you enjoy and what excites you. Usually, that’s easy. But recent changes mean rethinking even simple arrangements. While this won’t take long, you’re tempted to put it off. Don’t. You’ll soon regret it.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Only now are you beginning to recognise that the emotional ups and downs you’ve been experiencing were triggered by last Sunday’s Full Moon. Even though that was days ago, not only can you still learn from them, recent discussions will contribute enormously to understanding what you should do next.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Ordinarily, when others seem to have forgotten their end of plans, you’re able to remind them tactfully. So much, there’s no drama. Except now, that’s exactly what you’re facing. It’s that, because the individual in question needs attention, and will get it, from anybody, and in any way that they’re able to.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Even if you have talked over your plans, and explained what’s behind your thinking before, it may be necessary to do it again. Important as turning your vision into reality is to you, those around you won’t necessarily have fully understood what you have in mind. Talking things over now will eliminate any confusion.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Because the powerful link between the ideas planet Mercury and visionary Neptune are in the moody, if not emotional, water signs Scorpio and Pisces, you could mistake the insights that arise and events are more of a passing fantasy as an idea or concept to be pursued. But that’s exactly what they are. Explore them, if only out of interest. You’ll soon realise just how much you’ll learn, who you’ll meet and the many ways you could benefit.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16

Aries March 20 – April 19

About two weeks ago, your ruling planet Mars moved into the part of your chart that accents close alliances, personal or professional. While it accents discussion, there’s no guarantee those exchanges will be cordial, at least initially. However, while they might begin fiery, they could end up being both frank and touching.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Every now and again, an unexpected encounter or even a chance event gets you thinking about elements of your life that have become too predictable. While, as a Taurus, you prefer to stick with familiar arrangements, you need something new. And, judging by the current planetary setup, you know exactly what it is.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

In several situations recently, you sidestepped facts or made last minute excuses for things you forgot about or simply neglected to deal with. While, at the time, that was fine, each one of these will come back to haunt you. But there’s still time to deal with them. Tackle them now. It won’t take long.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

It’s not that you’ve been secretive as much as you’ve regarded certain matters as irrelevant to the issues in question, so didn’t mention them. You’ve now realised that, actually, these are crucial. Tell those concerned right away, apologising and explaining the facts. They’ll not only be understanding, they’ll be grateful.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Most Leos are generous by nature, so rarely judge others. For this reason, you don’t always understand that certain individuals will be critical, no matter what anybody does or says. Be especially wary now, or you could take the pointed remarks currently being aimed in your direction too much to heart.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

It’s time to do a clear out. While usually this would refer to your possessions, it’s as much about your somewhat overloaded schedule. Every once in a while you need to pause and consider what, and who, is adding to your life and, even more important, what isn’t, then do something about it.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Usually the heightened feelings that accompany the Full Moon take place as it occurs. However, although it took place last weekend, you’re still mulling over certain pivotal but previously unspoken conflicts. Allow these to surface gradually. What you learn will explain many issues, as persistent as they are puzzling, from the past and present.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Only now that you’re comparing the easygoing way others approach tricky issues are you recognising how demanding you are on yourself. Others take a break. Not only would that be wise for you, it gives you a chance to compare notes with those whose own experiences could be helpful to you.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Although you’ve been known to put off dealing with dull or tedious tasks for ages, once you’re involved, you’re both efficient and thorough. However, what you’re currently facing is far more complex than you thought. While this will take more time than anticipated, it will also be more interesting than you imagined possible.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

By no means do you object to change, even if it’s sudden. However, you’ll still want to know where it’s taking you. The fact is, this will be unclear until you’ve learnt more. While, ordinarily, you’d be wary about situations of that nature, your instincts are right. They’re in your best interests.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Ordinarily, you’d never pretend you’re happy with a plan or lasting arrangement when you’re not. Yet you correctly sense that with so much happening so swiftly, you’re better off getting things organised, even if everything is tentative. This gives you and others a chance to compare notes and to thoroughly explore your options.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

While, most of the time, you’ll happily ask for others’ thoughts or their guidance, at the moment you’re in a more headstrong mood. This indicates you’ve the courage necessary to proceed with plans. However, because others are unaware what you’re doing, you’re missing out on their interest and, importantly, support.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

By no means are you narrow-minded. Yet with the planet of growth, expansion and good fortune, Jupiter, accenting your perspective on life in your birthday chart, it’s time for you to review past decisions regarding what, and who, you put first but, even more, you’ll benefit from exploring new ideas and venturing into new territory. For now, view this as no more than a process of exploration. Still, the options you encounter could broaden your horizons, if not transform your life.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17

Aries March 20 – April 19

Don’t be surprised if, on several occasions, you discovered you’vemissed out on crucial information. While you’ve been focusing on certain matters, things have been moving swiftly elsewhere. That being the case, first ask others what’s happened recently, then discuss your activities. After that, you can focus on what’s new and exciting.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Dealing with those who have a critical streak is never easy. For you, it depends on how argumentative you’re feeling. Since, at the moment, you’re somewhat on edge, you’re urged to sidestep discussionsof this nature. Once you’re more relaxed you can chat without worrying about flare-ups.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

For ages you’ve wanted to go to one particular place but somehow, it’s never happened. Now you’ve been invited, but not by the person you had in mind or, perhaps, the timing isn’t right. Despite that, go. Destiny has a plan in mind for you, one far better than that you’ve dreamed up for yourself.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

You’re not unaware that, often, flattery is a quick way of winning others over and, eventually, building trust. Yet, despite that, it seems dishonest. If your intentions were selfish, that would be true. But your aims are honourable, that is, strengthening an already good relationship, and encouraging a frank exchange of ideas.

Leo July 23 – August 22

While you put a great deal of pressure on yourself to get things done, and swiftly, that’s only because as a fire sign, you enjoy living life at a swift pace. However, you sometimes forget others aren’t as excited about life, and so will insist on moving at their own, much slower, pace.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Getting involved in a plan, project or, in fact, a relationship of any kind without asking important questions is out of character. However, the swift pace and your own desire to focus more on your feelings than on facts has meant you’ve lots to learn. You will, but probably not until October’s final week.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Most Libras have numerous ways to express disappointment with others, while appearing to be content with things as they are. However, in one particular situation, you owe it to yourself and the individual in question to raise and discuss these issues frankly. Once you’ve done it, you’ll wonder why you were so worried.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Yet again, it seems that you’re wrestling with somebody who you care about, but who is so self-centred that their demands take no account of the time, needs or schedule of others, including you. Despite this, you have a tough time saying no to them. For now, focus on that, and that alone.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

With the communication planet Mercury already positioned in the most strategic portion of your chart and the Sun joining it there next week, the focus is increasingly on tricky situations, most of which you’ve been sidestepping. Tackle them now and they’ll fall into place far more easily than you’d believe possible.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

There’s so much going on, in so many areas of your life, that the time has come for an edit. By that is meant a review of certain arrangements or even alliances which demand a great deal of your time or attention but are giving little back. Letting go won’t be easy but is necessary.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

You’ve been so busy you haven’t had a chance to pause, either to think about how far you’ve come or to give some thought to what’s left for you to do. This may seem a distraction. But once you have, you’ll be pleased with what you’d done and excited about what’s next.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Last minute changes in plans are nothing new, especially when you’re venturing into territory that is itself in transition. However, having noted how swiftly things are moving along, it’s worth reflecting on your priorities, that is, what you’re happy to rethink and, even more important, what must remain as you originally envisioned it.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

The fact that the planet of ego, action and courage is positioned in Libra on your birthday indicates it’s time to ask a few questions about your priorities. These range from what, and especially, who you put first but also, your own long term plans. It may be you’ve sidestepped some in the past because of others. But things have changed, enough you’re able to rethink not merely practical matters but, also, your passions.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18

Aries March 20 – April 19

True, the current slow pace, of both events and progress, is dull. But it’s also allowing you and others to tackle certain neglected tasks. With so much moving so swiftly, you’ve had little time for much else. Now, at last, you can tackle these and, better yet, spend time with those who matter most.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

The adage says everybody needs something to hope for, which means that if you give up on one dream, you’ll soon find another. Think carefully about this, since those dreams can influence your vision of the future in more ways than you realise. What’s more, certain cherished dreams are close to becoming reality.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

One of your strengths is your ability to deal with even very complicated dilemmas in a creative manner. At the moment, however, your knack for sidestepping inconvenient matters could lead to problems. The trick is to discuss a wide range of alternatives but to avoid straying too far from even very restrictive facts.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Long ago, you learnt that despite others’ enthusiasm about future plans and your own feelings of optimism, a slow pace is best. While that’s exactly what you’ve been doing, one particular individual is in a real hurry. Discuss your concerns, gently but frankly. They may not agree now, but will probably thank you later.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Even the phrase ‘doing things halfway’ annoys most Leos. If you’re going to explore an idea, get involved in a plan or, especially, fall in love, it’s total. Unreserved. Except for now, when in a range of situations, you’re being forced to take it slowly. Annoying as this is, deep down you know it’s best.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Most Virgos have a powerful intuition. However, as a sensible earth sign and ruled by clever Mercury, while you may sense what’s worthwhile or wise, you’ll then insist on getting facts to back up those feelings. Except for now. With things moving so swiftly, your feelings are far more reliable.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Tempting as it is to hope you can sidestep the discussion of tricky issues, it’s not only unwise, the longer you wait, the more difficult it will be. If you simply can’t imagine where to begin, start by asking what others are thinking. Not only will that break the ice, it will be amazingly informative.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Although the Scorpio New Moon is ten days from now, it would be no surprise if you weren’t already thinking about clearing the way for what’s next. Actually, there’s no better time than now to consider what you could begin to focus on much less, if not say a firm farewell to.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

You began this week with frank conversations about matters you expected to be as dull as they were time-consuming. However, they were surprisingly uncomplicated and, better yet, you learnt a lot from the process. Take advantage of this, and tackle the certain similar matters you’ve been putting off, and for far too long.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Ordinarily, you’d never undertake changes in important joint arrangements without at least discussing the plans in question with others. But things are moving so swiftly that it really is a matter of now or never. At least get the ball rolling. Then, after that, you can begin talking things over.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Out of character as it may be, you’ve felt it was best to ignore, if not refuse, the demands of one particular individual for help. While ordinarily you’d listen, then do whatever you can, you wisely sensed they were up to no good. For now, wait and watch. Within a few days, you’ll realise how wise you were.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

While you can be as critical of others as anybody else, discussing your feelings about their ideas, decisions or actions is another matter. However, in one particular situation, you owe it to the individual in question to at least ask what’s behind their thinking. This could prevent them getting themselves in serious trouble.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

For the past couple of years, decisions about your lifestyle, that is how and where you live, and even the timing of your day, have been substantially influenced by others, mostly those around you but also these in the wider world. While, you’ve had no real objections, certain elements of this routine have become restrictive. Not only can you alter, if not radically change, these, the time has come to discuss other elements of this routine as well. Worrying as this seems, it’s unlikely there’ll be objections of any kind.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

Aries March 20 – April 19

It’s not that you insist every detail of plans be correct. But you prefer they be accurate enough things can proceed without needing stop to untangle confusion or seek missing facts. However, with changes as dramatic as they are sudden, the foundation of plans will shift, and demand exactly that variety of exploration.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

In a few days’ time, the Sun moves into your opposite sign of Scorpio, and two weeks after that, the Taurus Full Moon takes place. Both of these accent close alliances, both personal and those of a professional nature. Knowing that, focus on what you want to achieve, when and with whom.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Long ago you learnt that just because somebody has said ‘no’ to your ideas or suggested changes in plans, that’s by no means the end of the conversation. It just suggests you need to rethink your ideas, then discuss those. This is especially timely now, because others are desperate for a solution.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

When things are going smoothly, patience is easy to come by. However, when you’re uneasy or fending off the complaints of others, you’re well aware a few want answers. And soon. While that’s understandable, the facts they need could take a while to surface. For now, discuss issues frankly. That should be sufficiently reassuring.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Annoying as making halfway decisions about crucial plans may be, it’s not only necessary, it’s giving you a vital opportunity to learn more about practical options. In the past, you’d have plunged into plans, then reworked them as events unfolded. Now that’s too risky. You’ll do things once, and do them right.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

There are many times in the past when you’ve walked away from an increasingly heated debate before it turned into an out and out argument. Now, however, you’re inclined to allow tempers to flare, if only because others are more likely to reveal their true feelings. This is a timely, and wise, strategy.

Libra September 23 – October 22

By no means are you stubborn. Yet you’re being amazingly inflexible about discussing potential changes in certain longstanding arrangements. This may be because you worked so hard to get things organised that you fear you’d be upset. On the contrary. Once you begin, you’d spot where improvements could be made.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Only days ago, you were wrestling with unreasonable individuals or those whose only interest was in doing things their way. While you’re superb at winning even very difficult individuals over to your way of thinking, you wonder if they’ll be too difficult. They might be. But you’ll never know if you don’t try.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

If you’re seeking a solution for a tricky matter or, alternatively, need a new and absorbing project, begin thinking about it now. This will prepare you for the insights and fresh perspective that comes with the New Moon, in the most reflective and strategic portion of your chart, in about ten days’ time.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Only recently, you would have said a firm ‘no’ to ideas that seem far out if not unrealistic. Yet, to your surprise, you’re now discussing them. What’s even more amazing, you’re encouraging others to get involved, although you’re short of facts. However, your instincts are rightly telling you these are fabulous. They are.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

In a little over a week, the Sun moves to accent your goals in general and your activities out in the world. Between now and then, consider what works but, even more, what doesn’t and where changes would be wise. That way, you’ll be ready to move swiftly when the time comes.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

You can say the single word ‘no’ many ways, some blunt, a few merely forthright or you can be tactful. Now, however, your priority is being both clear and assertive about your views and, even more, your concerns. True, you may be ignored. Still, you’ll know you’ve spoken up. That’s what’s important.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

No sign is better at knowing how to raise very sensitive issues or address problems tactfully than Libra. And not only will this be important, others will thank you for bringing these up, and suggesting what needs to be done, mostly because they’re anxious about even mentioning these matters or don’t know how to address them. First, carefully think through your own objectives, then only after that, include those of others in your plans. Once that’s clear, the rest will be surprisingly easy.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20

Aries March 20 – April 19

Putting off decisions isn’t your style. You’d rather get things done, then move on to whatever is next. However, the range of complex matters you’re facing simply can’t be tackled in a hurry. Deal with them slowly and, while it may take a while, you’ll do them once and that will be that.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Every once in a while, you forget that certain individuals regard being argumentative as a great way of passing time or having fun with friends or family. For most Taureans, it’s the reverse. If you’re among them and prefer calm, then be wary. And should the mood suddenly become aggressive, quietly busy yourself elsewhere.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

One of your greatest gifts is your ability to sidestep the restrictive rules or regulations that so hamper others when making plans. Be aware, however, that while you can ignore these for a while, within a week or so you’ll need to acknowledge these can’t be avoided forever and face them head on.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

The line between a firm, and well thought out refusal and a blunt ‘no’ is usually clear. However, you’re dealing with somebody who can turn any situation into a debate. Let them. Back off, listen to what they have to say, but avoid responding. Eventually they’ll realise that you’re unwilling to negotiate.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Only recently you were wresting with the pros and cons of several seriously tricky situations. Weighing these up was both time-consuming and confusing, especially since solid facts were hard to come by. Now, however, you’re relying on your instincts to a far greater extent. It’s much easier and, better yet, they’re usually right.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Every once in a while, an offhand comment or minor but penetrating criticism gets to you. This seems to be the case now. While you can’t discuss it with the individuals in question, it’s worth talking the issues in question over with somebody you trust. What you learn will be amazingly helpful.

Libra September 23 – October 22

While others are happy to leave plans open-ended, as a Libra, you’d rather deal with the big picture and each and every detail, all at the same time. However, with the actual circumstances shifting so swiftly, in this particular case, the less you organise, and the more flexible plans are, the better.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Tempting as it is to put off dealing with one particularly tricky issue, deep down you know the longer you wait, the worse it will get. Ironically, if you plunge in now, you’ll learn a lot. And that won’t just be worthwhile, the resulting insights will lead to new and exciting ideas and activities.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

By no means are you rigid in your thinking or unwilling to make changes. On the other hand, you’ll sometimes ignore the suggestions of others because they seem too complicated. While these may be, it’s worth at least exploring them. At minimum, you’ll learn something. But those insights could be amazingly profitable.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Out of character as it is for you to celebrate an achievement before it’s actually happened, that’s what you’re doing. And you should. This is just the beginning of a period of breakthroughs, in which both longstanding plans come good and, better yet, thrilling new options appear from out of nowhere.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

For ages you’ve meant to rethink certain longstanding, but increasingly burdensome, arrangements. Others say that they’ll make more of an effort, then don’t. Meanwhile, you’ve been sidestepping other, as worthwhile, offers. The time has come to get rid of what doesn’t work and focus on what does.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Often, walking away from a contentious discussion is viewed as a retreat. At the moment, however, there really is nothing more to say. That being the case, make a simple, final statement, then graciously withdraw, making it clear you’re still interested in knowing how further discussions proceeded, and the outcome.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY