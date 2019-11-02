Image Credit:

MONDAY 4 NOVEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

During this tricky week, sudden changes could make it seem the rug’s being pulled out from under you, and in several situations. Unsettling as these events may be, each is forcing you to review, if not rethink, certain once solid arrangements. These need to change or, perhaps, come to an end.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Last Friday your ruling planet Venus moved into a new sign and to accent joint ventures of all types, but especially those that involve your assets. While there may be intriguing options to explore now, take things slowly. What arises later in the month will be well worth waiting for.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

While every sign is influenced by Mercury’s retrograde cycle, the fact it’s your ruling planet can mean the resulting minor errors lead to major breakthroughs. The trick is to avoid getting caught in the trap of complaining about what arises and, instead, focus on the amazing, if unexpected, insights you’re gaining.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

There is no wrong way to speak the truth, although understandably, you’re anxious about saying anything that could upset one particularly difficult individual. The real problem is, they use this prickly attitude as a way of avoiding any such in depth discussions. Be gentle yet determined, and you’ll get there.

Leo July 23 – August 22

You can’t plan ahead for the unexpected. However, you’re probably aware there’s been talk of changes, if not a substantial reorganisation of certain longstanding arrangements. It’s just you didn’t expect this to happen so swiftly. This is disruptive but fortunate, because you’ll move quickly from discussion to learning what’s what.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

In early October Mercury moved into the part of your chart that accents your perspective on life, where it remains until early December. What’s more, because it’s your ruling planet, you have been and will continue to conduct a profitable review of what, and who, is important to you and, equally, what isn’t.

Libra September 23 – October 22

It’s not that you’ve been deliberately avoiding certain matters as much as you’ve been so busy that you haven’t had a moment to think about anything else. However, now that your ruler Venus has moved to accent them, the time has come to focus on these, and these alone.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Although the Scorpio New Moon, with its accompanying insights, took place a week ago, the odds are good you’re still reflecting on both the resulting unsettling events and their impact on elements of your life. Worrying as certain changes seemed initially, you’ll soon regard them as intriguing, if not exciting.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Judging by last week’s tricky planetary activity involving your ruler Jupiter, existing plans were either delayed or came undone entirely. While, ordinarily, you’d focus on restarting arrangements, take a look at the state of things in general. It maybe you’re better off letting these go and focusing on something else entirely.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Usually, you’re the first to spot, assess and plan ways to deal with problems. Now, however, things are out of your hands. Knowing that, instead of wasting time on those issues, leave them to others. In the meantime, focus on persistent dilemmas of your own. You can finally tackle, and ultimately, overcome them.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

The cycle of changes in the structure of your life began a week ago, at the time of the New Moon. It triggered a range of unexpected offers and alterations in existing plans. Unsettling as these seemed, each excited you, enough you’ve already done some investigation and are about to undertake more.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

For ages you’ve struggled to find a way to keep somebody who’s dear to your heart out of trouble. But every time you come up with an idea, they’ve shifted their focus to something new. While your intentions are good, the fact is, the individual in question actually enjoys these dramas.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

True, battling to overcome obstacles will be a healthy challenge and show you’re committed to timely changes. Yet according to your birthday chart, you’d be better off waiting, watching and seeing what happens. And, even more, you’d benefit from exploring ideas or offers you’ve been avoiding and, equally, venturing into new territory in terms of your lifestyle, work or even long term plans. The more prepared you are to rethink things, the more you’ll benefit.

TUESDAY 5 NOVEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

One of your strengths, as an Aries, is your ability to think and move swiftly. However, with your ruler Mars in the relationship-minded Libra, you’re contending with the considerably slower pace of others. While this could be frustrating, it will also lead to insights that would otherwise have passed you by.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

It’s not that you’ve been secretive about what you have in mind or would like others to do but, rather, you haven’t been entirely clear about what to say. Take it slowly. If certain individuals seem impatient, it’s not because anything’s urgent but, rather, they’re probably bored and need a new project.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Only days ago, you organised this week and events in the near future as well. Now, suddenly, you’re being forced to change, if not rethink, many of these. Annoying as this is in the short term, each is forcing you to consider options that simply didn’t exist, even only a few days ago.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Facts are facts. However, when the communication planet Mercury is retrograde and triggering all sorts of misunderstandings, mostly minor, things are unlikely to go as planned. True, many of the resulting changes will be a nuisance. However, others raise questions that will lead to discussions that are informative, if not amazingly illuminating.

Leo July 23 – August 22

As a fire sign, you thrive on what’s new and exciting. But that doesn’t mean you’re happy with the sudden changes that come with this fresh approach to existing arrangements. Still, since things are moving swiftly, you’re better off plunging in and learning from experience than trying to avoid it all.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

During this week of change, discussion and yet more change, even simple plans are likely to be questioned, probably often. While many will have been organised by others, a few will be yours and, worse, you could feel anxious about this. The trick is, instead, to focus on what you and others are learning.

Libra September 23 – October 22

There’s a fine line between discussions veering into a lively debate and those differences turning into contentious issues. Normally you’ve a knack for catching these before anybody gets upset. However, the retrograde Mercury heightening the tendency for confusion, you’re urged to be aware of growing tensions, and monitor them carefully.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

While you can be amazingly patient and understanding when it comes to loved ones, you’re far less easygoing about practical matters. Consequently, you could be irritated if not upset about the way certain arrangements are being handled. Discuss your concerns frankly. What you learn will be both a surprise and a huge relief.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

As a forthright fire sign, you’d usually address any issues frankly. However, you’re aware others are sensitive, if not touchy, about certain already unsettled situations. If ever there was a time to be open about your concerns and ideas, it’s now. Once you raise these, you’ll realise how urgent discussions are.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

It would be easy to blame some of the mistakes you’re wrestling with on the retrograde Mercury. But it only begins reverse motion on 31 October, and these issues date back months. However, the minor errors triggered by this cycle have highlighted issues and, consequently, are prompting you to deal with them.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

For ages you’ve been telling yourself that you really must reorganise elements of your daily routine or, perhaps, longstanding arrangements with others. While it’s true, these changes are timely, getting around to actually making them is another matter. Don’t worry. Within days events will turn those ideas into action.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

However, sincere the complaints of one particular individual appear to be, you’re urged to avoid giving them a hand. This may seem unkind if not just plain cruel. But the fact is, they really enjoy these dramas and, even more, detailing each twist and turn to others. Deep down, they actually delight in them.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Sometimes obstacles are exactly that, difficulties to be overcome. However, those you’re currently facing are encouraging discussion, if not a lively exchange of ideas. The problem isn’t so much the actual situations you’re facing but that you’ve assumed either others weren’t interested in getting involved or your own options were limited. The more you discuss various ideas and explore those options, the more swiftly you’ll discover just how exciting plans for the present and the future could be.

WEDNESDAY 6 NOVEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

There’s no wrong way to do the right thing. Still, at the moment sticking with what you’re confident with is best but it won’t make you popular. Tempting as it is to defend your actions, adopt a firm approach. Suggest those who’ve objections simply wait and watch, knowing what they see will answer all their questions.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Mostly, minor disagreements are exactly that, situations where your views, priorities or even plans are at odds with others’. Mostly, these can be dealt with swiftly. However, one or two are quite complex. Take these slowly. They’ll require considerable time and possibly reflection to understand, and even more, deal with.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Of the twelve signs, you are perhaps the most easygoing. You’re not only intrigued by changes, you tend to view the unexpected as an opportunity to learn and, sometimes, explore. Now, however, this isn’t just about minor changes. What’s coming your way could lead to breakthroughs as timely as, ultimately, they’ll be profitable.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Long ago you learnt that while certain individuals have a talent for enjoying life, others will always find something to complain about. Most of the time you’re alert to that, and are sympathetic, then firmly change the subject. Now, however, they’re changing their strategy, and you’ll be drawn in before you know it.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Few things are more irritating than dealing with those who’re so hung up on details they don’t enjoy venturing into new territory. Waste no time trying to persuade them to join in. Simply head off on your own. Once you do, you’ll attract the company of those who’re ready to explore.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Once you understand that, no matter how carefully you think things through, even simple plans are unlikely to proceed as expected, you’ll stop worrying and, instead, will take chances. This may be out of character for you, as a cautious Virgo, but once you adopt this approach, life will be a lot easier.

Libra September 23 – October 22

You don’t think of yourself as being stubborn. But when you set a goal or decide to get a job done, you can be amazingly determined. While, usually, that’s an asset, at the moment it could lead to confusion if not problems. Certainly note any confusion, and talk things through while you can.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

While every sign is influenced by the confusion triggered by the retrograde Mercury, the fact it’s positioned in Scorpio indicates the resulting chaos will be as informative as it is disruptive. The trick is to deal with errors swiftly, then to turn your focus on what you’re learning in the process.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Often you’ve been told your life would be easier if you left less to chance and planned ahead more. However, as a quick thinking and fast moving fire sign, you’re much happier when dealing with matters in the here and now. While you can explain that to others, it’s unlikely that they’ll understand.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Nobody has a better understanding of the importance of planning ahead and, equally, rethinking what’s been organised, even at the last minute. True, this can be inconvenient, for you and others. Still, sticking to a plan that’s no longer worthwhile just to avoid unsettling changes makes no sense at all.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

You’ve long intended to reorganise elements of your way of living or working. But every time you’re ready, something arises that must come first. Now sudden changes in the lives of those closest are forcing you to rethink things anyway. This will kickstart the process, and at just when it’s most pressing.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Ages ago, you promised one particular individual you’d be there for them, no matter what. However, your life was different and so were the circumstances in question. Yet you still feel compelled to look after them in a crisis. That’s no longer necessary. They’ve forgotten your promise and so, too, should you.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Usually, when you need to take a firm stance or even say the kind of ‘no’ that makes it clear you’re unwilling to discuss options any further. Yet now, you’re wrestling with strong feelings there’s much more yet to discover and, perhaps, people to meet. The problem? You’ve no idea when or how. Be patient. Your intuition is telling you these are coming, and those feelings are sound. The secret? Wait and watch. You’ll soon learn why.

THURSDAY 7 NOVEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

Judging by the current planetary setup, you’re either being forced to share decisions that should be yours to make or must leave them in others’ hands. Annoying as this is, the more you learn, the more relieved you’ll be that you’re free of these concerns. You’ve got better things to think about.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

At the moment, good fortune is in the air, but it won’t necessarily be recognisable for what it is, at least right away. That being the case, explore absolutely everything. At minimum, you’ll learn something. But in several situations what merely seem appealing ideas could turn out to be nothing short of brilliant.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

You seem to be in one of those strange situations where, no matter what you say, the individual you’re dealing with will object. Bizarre as this seems, it’s their odd way of asking questions. Once you understand that, your discussions won’t just go smoothly, they could be amazingly informative.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

In early October Mars, planet of courage and action, moved to accent the structure of your life, triggering a cycle of questioning and, often, change. While most of what you’ve dealt with was simple and straightforward, one or two complex matters remain. Tackle them soon, ideally before Mars moves into a new sign, on the 19th.

Leo July 23 – August 22

For ages you’ve known you’d not only have to address one particularly tricky issue, you’ve no choice but to discuss it in depth. Unappealing as this seems, judging by the link between your ruler the Sun and truthful Pluto, in a few days’ time, it’s inevitable. Once you begin, it will be a relief.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

As a clever Virgo, you have a knack for spotting not only minor issues that could blossom into major dramas, but you’re usually able to find a tactful solution. Now, however, you’re better off allowing matters to reach the point at which discussions become heated. Clashes will do wonders to clear the air.

Libra September 23 – October 22

When it comes to certain increasingly tricky issues involving those closest, timing is everything. While you’ll need to discuss these, if you can manage to wait until the Full Moon, on Tuesday, which brings everything out in the open, you should be able to talk matters through all at once.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Ordinarily your clarity about facts and gift for understanding what makes others tick is a real asset. Yet now, you’re not only puzzled by what you’re seeing and hearing, those observations clash with solid details from the past. With Mercury retrograde in Scorpio, this is no surprise. Those errors will be stunningly informative.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

It’s not that you’ve been unwilling to speak your mind. It’s that in one particular situation, you’re uncharacteristically confused about what or who to put first. Talk this over with others, not so much to get their advice as to learn from their ideas and experience. It will be amazingly helpful.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

No sign is better at tiptoeing around tricky matters while still making it clear that, sooner or later, a frank discussion is necessary. While this is essential, the longer you wait, the more facts will have surfaced, and as a result, the easier it will be to reach an accord.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Long ago you learnt there’s no arguing with somebody who’s absolutely sure they’re right. However, one particular individual who’s usually confident isn’t just unsettled, they’re uncharacteristically anxious. Discuss these. Initially, they’ll insist all is well. Still, probe, if gently. You’re right in thinking there’s something amiss, and it needs to be talked over.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Once, decisions regarding elements of your way of living or working seemed so distant you didn’t even have to think about them. Now, they’re pressing. Still, you’re tempted to hope someone will come along and deal with everything for you. They might, but the results won’t be what you want. Act now, while there’s still time.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Those around you are encouraging you to explore, if not get involved in, either existing arrangements that are undergoing big changes or new and thrilling plans, personal or business. But you’re feeling overwhelmed, and want to take it slowly. Begin that way, conscious that the more you learn, the more confident you’ll be about thinking bigger and taking chances. Each day, week and month will expand both the nature of these arrangements and, more important, your perspective on them.

FRIDAY 8 NOVEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

Tempting as it is to plunge into offers as exciting as they are unexpected may be, take things slowly. While most facts are clear, certain pivotal issues remain uncertain and will for several days. For now, focus on asking questions. You’ll get your answers, but not as soon as you want.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Obviously, sudden changes are unsettling. While in the past you’ve struggled with shakeups of this variety, these are different. On the contrary, those you’re currently experiencing are breakthroughs. For now, explore everything. The more you learn, the more excited you’ll be. What’s unfolding could improve your life in miraculous ways.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Recently you sidestepped certain tricky obligations by telling a white lie, that is, you referred to a non-existing commitment as a way to escape. While nobody would blame you for doing this, you’re urged to discuss the situation frankly. And soon. Once you’re talking things over, you’ll realise why it’s so important.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

On rare occasions an idea or offer appears that’s so amazing you need only show interest or even say a straightforward ‘yes’. This is one of those times. Yet you’re hesitant. The problem? You fear it’s too good to be true. On the contrary, this could be even better than it seems.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Over the past several weeks, both your ruler the Sun and Mercury have moved into the part of your chart that accents the structure of your life, and the intense sign, Scorpio. While you’ve already discussed several matters in depth, those you tackle now won’t just be informative, they could be life-changing.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Don’t be surprised if even simple plans need to be rethought, possibly more than once. This isn’t because you got anything wrong. The fact is, the foundation on which these are based is shifting, enough that changes aren’t just likely, the odds are good you’ll have to make them more than once.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Tempting as it is to hope you can find a way to keep your promise to somebody you care about, it’s unlikely. This means disappointing them, which is the last thing you want to do. However, the individual in question is well aware of events, and won’t be the least bit surprised by your news.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

No sign struggles more with those who tend to be careless with facts and, equally, unreliable with commitments than Scorpio. However, there’s no escaping dealing with one particular individual who rarely does as they say they will. The secret? Alter your approach. Expect the unexpected. The rest will be easy.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Patience isn’t your strength, even during periods of calm. But with so much undecided, you’re especially on edge and eager to finalise plans. Despite that, you’re urged to wait until the Sagittarius New Moon, on the 26th. After that, both the actual facts and your feelings will be much clearer.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

You may be inclined to battle to keep certain longstanding arrangements going, mostly because they’ve worked in the past so should now. Still, changes aren’t just timely, they’re vital. True, reviewing these could trigger chaos. That’s a small price to pay for defining and dealing with these increasingly tricky situations, dilemmas or conflicts.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

As an air sign, you’re adept at planning ahead. In fact, you do it automatically. However, others struggle and will debate even simple arrangements for ages. Ordinarily, that’s no problem. But now that you’re in charge things, it is. Discuss your ideas together. It’s the only way to get things organised.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

The planetary setup between now and the end of the month promises a series of twists and turns, some welcome, others, less so. That being the case, you’re urged to make plans firm enough you know what’s next, but sufficiently flexible you can take advantage of exciting ideas or offers.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Everybody likes the idea of good luck coming their way. And certainly with the Sun forming a stunning alliance with the fortunate Jupiter on your birthday, there’ll be all sorts of exciting ideas or offers, some modest, others expansive - but all brimming with promise. The one thing they’ll be lacking is the solid facts that you, as a Scorpio, want and need. Wait, and often those opportunities will have vanished. Out of character as plunging in may be, it’s not only wise, it’s your best option.

SATURDAY 9 NOVEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

Being patient with those who can’t make a decision is never easy for you. That’s especially the case now, when you’ve other more pressing matters to deal with. However, the situation in question is far more complex than you thought, which means asking lots of questions before anything can be regarded as settled.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

While you’ll happily stand your ground when you need to, being ruled by the harmonious Venus, you’d rather deal with differences in a diplomatic manner. At the moment, however, a clash isn’t just timely, it will force you and others to speak from the heart, and discuss feelings you didn’t realise you had.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Judging by the current planetary setup, life is brimming with both exciting projects and new ideas. While it’s true, with your ruler Mercury retrograde changes are likely, in most cases these won’t just shake things up, they’ll lead to even more promising discussions. While you couldn’t possibly do everything, explore it all.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

For ages you’ve been aware that, sooner or later, you’d have to tackle issues as complex as they are sensitive. Not surprisingly, there’s never been a time that’s felt right or easy. However, Tuesday’s Full Moon promises to trigger exactly the kind of discussion necessary. Begin organising your thoughts now.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Luck appears in many forms. Not only is it coming your way, it’s likely to arise in a range of ways, some obvious but others as puzzling as they are surprising. That being the case, you’re urged to at least explore everything. What seems least promising could be fabulous in the long run.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

In a few days’ time, the Sun meets your ruler Mercury in the part of your chart that accents frank discussion, from everyday conversation to unspoken issues. At the moment, the latter are of particular significance. So much, in fact, you’re urged to set aside time to delve into these, ideally, in depth.

Libra September 23 – October 22

When it comes to certain increasingly tricky issues involving those closest, timing is everything. While you’ll need to discuss these, if you can manage to wait until the Full Moon, on Tuesday, which brings everything out in the open, you should be able to talk matters through all at once.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Over the coming week you’ll be facing a range of decisions, some minor, others more far reaching. While each is important now, they’re also shaping your life well into the future. The problem? You’re short of facts. While allowing things to unfold as they must won’t be easy, it’s your best option.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Tempting as it is to take advantage of situations as they stand and, equally, the facts you know and base plans on that, you’d soon regret it. Before the end of the month not only will you be better informed, your mind will be clearer about what, and who, should come first in those plans.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Nobody has a better sense of what will work and, equally, what won’t than you, as a Capricorn. Yet now sudden events are challenging your thorough analysis of certain matters. That’s no surprise. With Mercury retrograde, and triggering sudden revelations, even you are in for a few unexpected twists and turns.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Only days ago, you were in the midst of a battle about a simple matter, but it had turned into a major issue. While at the time no solution seemed possible, sudden events changed everything, and within minutes. You’re now facing something more personal, but it’s the same. The solution is coming.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Obviously you’d rather not do battle with somebody who’s difficult to get along with on the best of days. However, certain matters have become confused, so much you’re worried what each day will bring. Take over. Discuss, then organise joint arrangements and plans. They’ll complain but, also, thank you.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Few things are more exciting than exploring inspiring ideas or being on the receiving end of promising offers. While these are powerfully indicated in your birthday chart, they’ll be lacking the kind of reassuring facts or guarantees that would reassure you. Waste no time trying to organise these. By the time you do, the actual circumstances will have changed, and with them, those offers. The trick is to take what seems a chance. It’s not, as you’ll discover eventually. And until then? It’s all about trust.

SUNDAY 10 NOVEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

Over the past week or so, you’ve been under pressure to get a lot done. While you’ve dealt with everything, it wasn’t easy and, at times, you were short-tempered with others. Although an apology isn’t really necessary, it wouldn’t just be wise, they individuals in question will show their gratitude in wonderful ways.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

While every sign is influenced by Mercury’s retrograde cycle, the fact it’s accenting close relationships indicates you’ll finally deal with persistent issues. Ironically, the confusion typical of this period will spotlight a misunderstanding that’s core to these problems. Take time to talk these over. Frank, and heartfelt, discussions could resolve those problems for good.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Somebody seems to think that you’re responsible for their bad judgement. Tempting as it is to explain what happened, point by point, it would only make things worse. Forget about discussing who did what and, instead, help them put things right. That’s the best way to bring this to a universally workable conclusion.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

For ages you’ve known that, sooner or later, you’d have to discuss certain exceedingly tricky issues with somebody who’s difficult on the best of days. That time has come. Forget attempts to keep things civilised and, instead, gather your facts, then be blunt. There’s no better strategy, because it shows you mean business.

Leo July 23 – August 22

There is no easy way to say something you know one particular individual doesn’t want to hear. While, mostly, you’ve a talent for being forthright, you’re anxious. So much you’ve been avoiding the matter entirely. Actually, destiny is about to do it for you, in the form of events that make discussion unavoidable.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

If you’re into astrology, you’re probably already aware that your ruling planet, Mercury, is retrograde or in reverse motion. While this period tends to trigger errors, they can be as informative as they are annoying, and even at times, disruptive. Most of all, be aware you’ll profit from pursuing the questions that arise.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Once you realise there’s no way around certain tricky issues, you’ll stop playing the role of diplomat and will, instead, begin talking things over frankly. This will make things easier for others, because they, too, are aware problems are brewing, and were wondering how to raise them with you.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Tempting as it is to tell a white lie just to get somebody who’s both demanding and persistent off your back, it will only make things worse. Instead, ask the individual in question to state their concerns, but clearly and briefly. They’ll have to think things through, and in the process, deal with it all.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Be aware how easy it is to allow your current enthusiastic feelings about certain ideas or even the potential of certain individuals to override what you know is best. For now, focus on reviewing existing arrangements and deciding what should go. This will clear the way for these as yet unformulated plans.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Ordinarily, you’d never argue with somebody who’s either short of facts or tends to be irrational. However, the only way you can clear up already confusing issues is by doing exactly that. Prepare for these lively debates by gathering the necessary information, and both you and others will learn a lot.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

One of your greatest allies is your sense of humour. You don’t think of it this way, but when things seem overwhelming or you’re upset by the manoeuvres of others, you’ll manage to find the funny side of it, and suddenly everything seems lighter. Try it now. You’ll be amazed what happens.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Be wary of those who complain nonstop. True, some are facing genuine crises, and would benefit from your support, ideas or assistance. However, others are simply being lazy, and hoping you’ll deal with their problems. Be careful and ask a lot of questions, or they’ll trick you into shouldering their responsibilities.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY