Yes, there's snow in Abu Dhabi: What to do at Snow Abu Dhabi and its new autumn camp

When: Sunday to Thursday, 10am to 10pm; Friday and Saturday, 10am to midnight

Where: Snow Abu Dhabi, Reem Mall, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi

Price: Snow Park Pass Dh149 per person, including unlimited rides, fleece gloves and a locker; Snow Premium Pass Dh199 per person, which adds waterproof gloves, a hot chocolate and a meal at The Lodge (both for ages 2 and up) (there is also other options on the website)