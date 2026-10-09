Yes, there's snow in Abu Dhabi: What to do at Snow Abu Dhabi and its new autumn camp

From snowball fights to a zip line, here's what to do at Abu Dhabi's indoor snow park
Dubai: Yes, you can play in real snow in Abu Dhabi, and this month it's also hosting a children's camp during the school break.
Snow Abu Dhabi at Reem Mall and Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates are both running autumn camps for children aged four to 10, from Monday, October 12, to Friday, October 16. That's the same week many Dubai private schools close for their midterm break.
Here's what to expect at Snow Abu Dhabi and what each camp includes.
Snow Abu Dhabi is inside Reem Mall on Al Reem Island. It opened in June 2023 as the first indoor snow park in the UAE capital, and it is run by Majid Al Futtaim, the company behind Ski Dubai.
The park covers nearly 10,000 square metres and is kept at around minus 2°C, with snow more than 500 millimetres deep, according to Platinumlist.
The park is themed as an enchanted forest, with trees, snowy hills and characters such as trolls and a snowy owl. There's no ski slope, so it suits families with young children rather than skiers.
At the centre is the Enchanted Tree, a large timber tree at the top of a snowy hill called Flurries' Mountain. Nearby, the Snowflake Garden is set aside for building snowmen, snowball fights and an ice and snow maze.
Among the more than 20 rides and attractions are the Crystal Carousel, the Polar Express Train, bumper tubes and two large slides, the Ice and Floes Toboggan Race and Grauppel's Summit Escape. According to Wego, visitors can also try sledging, zorbing and zip-lining. Some rides have height limits.
You don't need winter clothes. Jackets, trousers, snow boots, disposable socks and helmets are provided, and standard tickets include fleece gloves and a locker. Swimwear isn't allowed.
The Lodge restaurant looks out over the snow and is open to Reem Mall shoppers without a park ticket. There's also the Ice Café.
When: Sunday to Thursday, 10am to 10pm; Friday and Saturday, 10am to midnight
Where: Snow Abu Dhabi, Reem Mall, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi
Price: Snow Park Pass Dh149 per person, including unlimited rides, fleece gloves and a locker; Snow Premium Pass Dh199 per person, which adds waterproof gloves, a hot chocolate and a meal at The Lodge (both for ages 2 and up) (there is also other options on the website)
Children at the camp get access to the park's rides and attractions, along with team challenges themed on snow, games and creative workshops.
There are three film screenings a week at VOX Cinemas, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Lunch, two snacks and the park's hot chocolate are included each day, and every booking comes with a group photo and one free nanny pass.
When: Monday, October 12, to Friday, October 16, 9am to 5pm
Where: Snow Abu Dhabi, Reem Mall, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi
Price: Dh229 for one day; Dh999 for the full week
Ski Dubai opened at the Mall of the Emirates in November 2005. Its indoor ski area covers 22,500 square metres, with five slopes, the longest of which is 400 metres.
Its 3,000-square-metre Snow Park has sled and toboggan runs, an icy body slide and an ice cave. Ski Dubai is also home to a group of penguins, and visitors can book encounters to meet them up close.
The Dubai camp has more activities and costs more.
Children get access to the Snow Park rides, an introduction to snow sports and the Penguin Educational Programme. There are workshops in clay modelling, sand art and slime making, and team games including a treasure hunt, tug of war and a snowball race. There's also face painting and a magic show.
There are two film screenings a week at VOX Cinemas, on Monday and Wednesday. Lunch and two snacks are included each day, along with a group photo and one free nanny ticket.
When: Monday, October 12, to Friday, October 16, 9am to 5pm
Where: Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai
Price: Dh399 for one day; Dh1,500 for the full week
Both parks offer sibling discounts. Families get 10 per cent off the first sibling's booking or 15 per cent off the second sibling's booking, using promotional codes at checkout.
Bookings for the Dubai camp are open on their website.