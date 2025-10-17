Here's to celebrating the loaves, layers and flatbreads that feed our hearts and souls
There’s a reason we say, 'the best thing since sliced bread' — because, honestly, bread is where all good things begin. So this World Bread Day 2025, we’re celebrating the loaves, layers, and flatbreads that feed both our hearts and our souls.
As bread historian William Rubel puts it, “Bread is basically what your culture says it is.” From Egyptian sourdoughs to Italian focaccias, every country has its own take on this universal comfort food — proof (pun fully intended) that creativity really does rise everywhere.
So, butter that knife and carb-load guilt-free. Here are some of the world’s best breads — served warm, fresh, and absolutely irresistible.
It's just naan-negotiable. (Sorry, it's hard to stop with the puns). Hot, pillowy, and brushed with garlic butter so glossy it should come with sunglasses. India’s naan is pure comfort — perfect with curries or just on its own.
Before there were influencers, there was sourdough — Egypt’s original creation that’s still trending millennia later. Naturally fermented, tangy, and crisp on the outside, this is the bread that taught us patience (and starter maintenance).
Flaky, buttery, and extra. The French croissant is the breakfast flex — a solid pairing with coffee. You are meant to feel good about yourself, as you eat the croissant, which is layered in butter and joy.
Flat, soft, and soaked in olive oil like it’s a spa treatment. Italians keep it simple with herbs, salt, or tomatoes, but every bite tastes like a hug from a nonna. Bonus points: it’s easy to share — not that you’ll want to.
Soft, and round, you can never get enough of it. Pita’s clever pocket makes it the world’s most practical bread — stuff it with meats, hummus, or veggies, and you’ve got an instant meal. Light, travel-friendly, and timelessly delicious.
A bit dense, a bit glossy, and totally dependable. The Polish-born bagel traveled all the way to New York and turned into a breakfast icon. Whether topped with cream cheese or smoked salmon, it’s comfort and crunch in one glorious ring.
Japan’s milk bread, or shokupan, is basically a cloud you can eat. So soft it almost melts in your mouth, with a subtle sweetness and pillowy texture that makes it perfect for sandwiches, toast, or just slathered in butter — no judgment if you eat it straight from the loaf.
The tortilla is basically Mexico’s answer to “what works with everything?” From tacos and burritos to enchiladas, these soft, flexible rounds hold it all — and somehow make every bite feel like a fiesta.
