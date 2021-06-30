Les Mills is the global leader in creating life-changing fitness experiences. For 40 years, Les Mills has designed the world’s favorite fitness classes, such as BODYPUMP, BODYCOMBAT, BODYBALANCE, RPM, LES MILLS GRIT and more, taught in 21,000 gyms globally and hundreds of fitness centres throughout the UAE. From strength training to flexibility, cardio to core, high intensity to mindfulness, Les Mills workouts are designed to make people fall in love with fitness.
Les Mills classes are scientifically designed to maximise results and crafted by the world’s leading choreographers to incredible music. They’re then cinematically filmed by award-winning production crews and presented by over 140,000 of the world’s best instructors.
For those that can’t make it to the club, Les Mills’ world-class workouts can be streamed directly into your home through its Les Mills On Demand platform (LMOD).
Loaded with over 1,000 workouts, wherever you are, LMOD transports you into the middle of the greatest classes on the planet.
Innovation is at our core and we’re constantly looking at new ways to engage and motivate a new generation into fitness. We combine cutting-edge technology and the latest exercise science to create immersive virtual reality programmes such as THE TRIP, and boutique experiential classes such as CONQUER and CEREMONY.
The Les Mills mission is simple — to create a fitter planet. To find a class near you or join us on demand, visit Lesmills.com/ae