Daily horoscope for today, November 1, 2025: Taurus, Virgo and other sun signs

Today, Scorpio, your resolve will be your guiding light, helping you navigate through any difficulties with ease. An undercurrent of determination will empower you to stay on course towards your ambitions, making it a day of significant progress and personal growth. Embrace the challenges as they come; they are merely stepping stones on your path to success. Today, the stars align in your favor, granting you the strength and determination required to tackle any obstacles that come your way. Use this surge of energy to focus on your most ambitious goals.