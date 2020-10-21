The Doxa Sub 200 C-Graph is depth-rated to 200 metres Image Credit: Supplied

Doxa is among a clutch of Swiss watch companies that have had a cult-like following among diving watch enthusiasts. Known for their characteristic bright orange dials, Doxa’s pioneering Sub concept would first plumb the ocean depths in 1967 as a dive watch purpose-built for the emerging recreational scuba diving market. Reliable, efficient, and affordable, the Sub 300T Conquistador in 1969 was the first watch with a helium release valve used in professional diver’s watches, even before the Rolex Submariner Sea-Dweller.

The characteristic orange dial diver was first introduced by Doxa in 1967 Image Credit: Supplied

Doxa has enjoyed a bit of a renaissance in the last few years under new management. Much of the conversation around their return has been around the Sub 300 models. However, at Baselworld 2019, Doxa celebrated its 130th anniversary by reviving the Sub 200 diver. This year Doxa brings back the big, bold diver’s chronograph with the introduction of the new Sub 200 C-Graph.

The watch is available in six different colour dials now Image Credit: Supplied

In terms of size, the latest from Doxa goes against the prevailing zeitgeist that prefers 40 mm (case width) or thereabouts for a vintage-inspired diver’s watch. The stainless steel case of the Sub 200 C-Graph is an imposing 45 mm wide in width. Fitted with narrow lugs, the case is 17.4-mm-thick and as the name suggests, is depth-rated to 200 metres.

It is fitted with a domed sapphire crystal framed by a uni-directional bezel that has a sapphire crystal insert. The Sub 200 C Graph is offered in six colourways. So apart from the characteristic orange (Professional), the watch is also available in Silver (Searambler), Black (Sharkhunter), Navy (Caribbean), Yellow (Divingstar), and Turquoise (Aquamarine).

The watch has a tri-compax chronograph layout Image Credit: Supplied