A striking planetary pairing brings a sense of luck and calm to the evening sky
Today could just be your luckiest day of the year.
Astronomers and astrology enthusiasts may not always see eye to eye. Today, however, there's a celestial event that has both camps looking up at the sky alike: the Venus-Jupiter conjunction.
On the evening of June 9, two of the brightest planets visible from Earth will appear unusually close together in the western sky shortly after sunset, separated by just two degrees (roughly the width of a pinkie finger held at arm's length).
Venus, often called the "Evening Star," is the brightest planet visible after sunset. Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, is also one of the brightest objects in the night sky. Together, they will form an eye-catching planetary pairing that should be easy to spot even without binoculars or a telescope.
The rare alignment will create one of the month’s most striking naked-eye skywatching events. This unusual visibility adds to the sense of occasion surrounding the moment, with many people referring to today as the “luckiest day of the year”.
Why are astrologers are calling June 9 the luckiest day of the year
In astrology, Venus is associated with love, relationships, creativity, beauty, and finances, while Jupiter is linked to growth, opportunity, luck, abundance, wisdom and optimism. The two are traditionally considered the zodiac's most beneficial planets.
When they meet, astrologers view the alignment as a period that emphasises connection, generosity, joy and expansion.
This year's conjunction is considered especially significant because it takes place in Cancer, a sign associated with home, family, emotional security and nurturing relationships.
Astrologers believe both Venus and Jupiter are particularly comfortable and well placed in Cancer, making this one of the most favourable alignments of 2026. Also described as a 'cosmic kiss' in the night sky, the close pairing adds to the sense of harmony and rare celestial beauty surrounding the event.
Those who wish to engage with this period in a practical way are often advised to begin by examining their birth chart to see which house Cancer rules. This can offer insight into the life areas symbolically activated during this time, helping to approach it with greater awareness and intention.
A quick reference by rising sign includes:
Aries Rising (4th house): home, family, private life, and roots
Taurus Rising (3rd house): communication, writing, speaking, local environment, siblings and short-distance travel
Gemini Rising (2nd house): money, possessions, and personal values
Cancer Rising (1st house): self, body, identity, and life direction
Leo Rising (12th house): inner world, solitude, reflection, and mental well-being
Whether you view it as a meaningful astrological moment or simply a rare chance to see two brilliant planets sharing the evening sky, the Venus-Jupiter conjunction offers a reason to step outside after sunset, look up and smile.