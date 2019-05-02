Brands are offering up to 90 per cent off across Dubai’s malls for the 3 Day Super Sale

Image Credit: Supplied and YZ

Highlights The malls get so crowded from 12 noon onwards

Park in the higher level parkings (lower level is always full)

Don't immediately be seduced by the discount

Plan your purchases ahead of time

The list of stores on sale

Also in this package Dubai Super Sale 2019: Shopping for bargains in Dubai's malls

The much-awaited 3-day Super Sale in Dubai has kicked off on Thursday morning (May 2) and runs until Saturday midnight (May 4)

Shoppers visiting Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif and more malls in Dubai, this weekend can look forward to discounts of up to 90 per cent across 200 electronics, fashion, jewellery, home appliances, and cosmetics brands in the malls.

Image Credit: Supplied

Gulf News is on the ground at the malls to show you exactly what is on sale and how to navigate this busy shopping period.

Watch our video for more info on what exactly is going on at the malls

Video filmed by Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Web News Editor

Here is the downlow on everything you need to know

Shopping in Mall of the Emirates

I arrived to the Mall of the Emirates at around 9.30am. There were plenty of parking spaces, but also plenty of cars already here (the early birds). I wanted to scope the area out and see what each shop was offering in terms of discount and how large the sale area in the store was.

Image Credit: Supplied

Luckily, some stores were open before 10am, which was a massive plus. They were very quiet and it was easy to get shop assistants to help with my size and any questions I had.

Early mornings are abviously best when you are shopping the sales. I bought two tops from an American jeans store, where select items were priced at 40 per cent off. All in a matter of 15 minutes. From choosing, to trying on, to paying. It was an easy in-and-out process.

"You came at the best time," said Benjamin, a cashier at another fast fashion retailer. "As you can see, it's only 10.15am and the store is full of people trying to get a bargain. If you came any later, you may not find what you are looking for and you would have to line up for a long time to try your clothes on in the changing rooms."

Little did he know that the changing room lines were already very long, that I decided to try on my dress over my t-shirt and jeans in the middle of the store floor. I decided to buy them. The cashier line was long but managable. After all it was only 10.15am.

Image Credit: Supplied

"I am mainly here to just take a general look around," Dina Saleh told Gulf News. "I don't specifically need any clothes, but I just wanted to see what's available. I am on the hunt for some furniture though, so let's see."

What is on sale?

At around 11am the mall started to fill up and shops became more crowded. Most people were here to buy furniture, as the Super Sale was happening at the same time as the Dubai Home Festival. Many furniture stores had a massive drop in prices. If you are furnishing a home, this is the perfect time to buy yourself homeware and appliances. Even the hypermarket had a lot of dicounts on groceries, clothes and electronics.

" Iam here to buy clothes for the summer," Sara Medhat told Gulf News. "It's a great time for me to buy some things for my summer travels. I am also looking for a new couch and carpet for my living room. Wish me luck."

Mall of the Emirates had some great items on sale. It ranged from really high end designer stores to affordable fast fashion. The most common discount bracket is between 30 per cent to 50 per cent. Some stores are up to 75 per cent and there were the odd 90 per cent discount around, but honestly less frequent.

By the time I left the mall at 11.30am, there were cars already lined up trying to enter the parking.

Quick tips on MOE:

- Do not enter from the Barsha side, it's best to drive in from Shaikh Zayed Road, as it has multiple lanes of entry and moves faster.

- Don't worry about paying for parking, it is free on Thursday as well as Friday and Saturday of course.

-Start in the more popular fast fashion stores, to get them out of the way sooner, then move on to the more high end shops, if that is what you need, as they tend to be quieter. Finish with furniture, tech and groceries.

-Some shops don't have a 'Sale' sign outside, but are still offering proper discounts inside, so even if a store does not look like it's on sale, it probably is.

Then I went to Dubai Mall

I went to Dubai Mall by around 11.30am. The parkings were already packed. It was really difficult to move with efficiency, as everyone slows down to look aruond or park on the side waiting for a space to clear up. My advice to everyone, apart from arriving early, is to not waste any time looking in Parking levels below P9. I basically parked in the stratosphere of Dubai Mall. I managed to find a spot at Parking level 9. And barely.

My first move was to check out the electronics stores on level 2. To my dissapointment, not many of them had offers or discounts. As a result there weren't many people there. Some stores had a few Ramadan Deals, but nothing really signifying the Super Sale.

Homeware was also heavily discounted at Dubai Mall, but the furniture stores there, are slightly more on the higher end, so the discounts were substantial, but the prices were not in the 'affordable' range.

Fashion and footwear was great to buy in Dubai Mall.

Because of the thematic design of the mall, stores of similar genres are located in close proximity. All the fast fashion stores were near eachother, so it was easy to compare discounts and pieces. It made shopping easier. High end stores are all in the same avenue. Furniture stores are somewhat near eachother, so the way the stores are located, makes the shopping experience a lot easier on the visitor.

Quick tips on Dubai Mall:

- Don't waste your time looking for a parking in lower levels. Go straight to P9 or higher

-Take a taxi or metro if you can, avoiding the parking area will save you a lot of headache

-Work your way from the bottom floors upwards

-Don't come here if you are looking for groceries or supermarket goods

What I learned today: Here are some top tips to navigate Dubai's Super Sale

Before you shop

Plan ahead and self-evaluate

You don’t want to buy something just because it’s on sale. Take your time and really look at your closet, look around your home to see what is missing and what you really need. Then make a list of exactly what your shopping requirements are and try not to get distracted. If you are serious about shopping, then browse online to see what kind of products you want.

Make smart investments. Consider the gaps in your life (wardrobe, electronics and homeware) that need filling.

Getting there

Get there in the morning!!

Shoppers at the Dubai Mall Image Credit: Gulf News

Arrive early. If you want to avoid being stuck in the mall parking, standing in line at the changing rooms or the cashier, then arrive by 9am, have breakfast at the mall and start tackling the shops. Those who get there early will be able to shop in peace and find a parking spot easily.

While you are shopping

Don't be seduced by the discount

No matter how much an item is discounted, only buy what you need, not because something is on sale. Nothing is a bargain if it is simply going to hang in the back of your closet, unworn. Many people only wear 25 per cent of their closet, so make sure for your sake and for the sake of the environment that you buy something that you will really wear.

Check the return policy

Clearance purchases are often a great deal, but make sure you read about the return and refund. Finding an affordable top for Dh25 is great, but not if you can’t return it if it doesn’t fit. Always ask about the sale item return policy.

Always try things on

As tempting as it is to just leave the store with your purchase without lining up at the fitting room, resist the urge. Knowing how things look on will save a lot of headache, if the item does not fit well. If you can't line up for ages, instead just make sure you wear something light that you an throw clothes on easily. I personally tried things on in the middle of the store, by wearing them on top of the clothes I was wearing.

Remember

You don’t have to spend a lot of money to look great and to get what you need. Be smart about your purchases.

Tips from a pro Shopper

By Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Web News Editor

You want it, you bought it. If there is a lesson to learn from Dubai it's this: how to throw a superlative-filled sale weekend.

We headed to the crowded slopes of Mall of the Emirates this morning, to share on-the-ground lessons to help you get the best out of your money and minutes.

1. Try the buddy system: for ultimate efficiency, go with someone with similar goals. This way you can save on the queuing time. When you've got most of your stuff sorted, one can stand in the queue while the other has a final scour. Wondering who to take: well it's stuff like this that separates the real friends from the flakes, no?

2. Go hands-free. Try all storage solutions a mall may offer. At mall of the Emirate, bags are stored free of charge until you are ready to leave. At which point, the purchases will be brought to your car, cab, any other mode of transport of your choosing. For a Dh30 fee, you can get it delivered home, anywhere in the Emirate!

3. Is your phone running out of power? Don't freak out. Just head to the information desk- I've been walking about with a borrowed power bank - plus cable- for ages (another free service here). Just bear in mind, you'll need to let them keep your Emirates Id as you stroll. (They do want it back, I'm afraid.)

4. Ask, ask, ask. About the sections on sale- even if they don't have a gigantic sign. And be careful, there's a lot of not-on-offer stuff creeping among the deals.

5. Wear the comfiest shoes you can find. This is nothing if not a race, to win you need the best equipment.

A snapshot of some of the stores on Sale: