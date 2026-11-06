It's November, and the days are slowly cooling. Here's how much sunscreen you still need
So, we spent all summer hiding from the sun, and all winter walking straight into it.
Come November, life gradually moves outdoors. Beach walks at noon, weekend desert camps, long brunches on open terraces, school runs with the windows down: hours under open sky that nobody would have risked in August. Yet the sunscreen that felt non-negotiable in July has slipped to the back of the cabinet.
The reasoning feels sensible enough: the heat has eased, the sun feels gentler, so the risk must have dropped too. Dr. Dina Magdy Noor, Specialist Dermatologist at RAK Hospital, says, "Winter does not switch off ultraviolet radiation," she says.
That doesn't mean everyone needs a beach-holiday routine in December. What it does mean, she argues, is that sun protection should follow your actual exposure, how long you're outside, where you sit and what your skin is prone to, rather than the thermometer.
The sun's ultraviolet radiation reaches us mainly as UVA and UVB, and they don't behave the same way across the year.
UVB is the main cause of sunburn and rises and falls more with the season, the time of day and location. UVA, which Dr. Noor calls the 'aging rays,' is far steadier and penetrates deeper into the skin, contributing to cumulative photoageing and pigmentation.
Dr. Rahaf Ali Madanieh, Specialist Dermatology at Medcare Medical Centre, cautions against treating them as rival threats. "It is important not to think of UVA and UVB as competing risks," she says. Both contribute to skin damage, and both matter for skin cancer prevention.
That's also why Dr. Noor wants people to look past the headline number on the bottle. "SPF describes primarily UVB protection," she says. "If the goal is not only to prevent sunburn but also to preserve skin quality and minimise pigmentation and premature aging, broad-spectrum protection is essential."
It is easy to associate sun protection with hot, bright summer days, but ultraviolet radiation is present throughout the year. Although UVB levels generally vary more with season, UVA can remain relatively consistent and contributes to cumulative skin damage over time...
For office workers and commuters, the most practical question is whether being indoors counts as being protected. The answer, Dr. Noor says, is: Partly.
"UVA rays can penetrate ordinary window glass and contribute to cumulative photoaging and pigmentation. UVB, which is mainly responsible for sunburn, is largely blocked by glass," she explains. "So, someone sitting next to a sunny window for several hours, commuting or driving regularly, may have meaningful UVA exposure even without spending the day outdoors."
How much gets through also depends on the window itself. "The amount of UVA that passes through depends on the type of glass and any protective coating or film applied to it," says Dr. Madanieh.
For someone working deep inside a building, well away from windows, exposure is considerably lower, and Dr. Noor is not asking anyone to turn sunscreen into a ritual for its own sake. "Being indoors reduces UV exposure — it does not necessarily make you UV-free," she says.
Sunscreen isn't the only tool here, either. Dr. Madanieh points to window coverings, UV-protective films, clothing and simply moving out of direct sunlight as ways to cut exposure.
The UAE's winter brings more hazy and overcast days, and those can be misleading. Clouds reduce the UV reaching the ground but don't block it completely; how much gets through depends on cloud type and thickness, location and time of day.
"On a cool or overcast day, people may not feel the warmth associated with strong sunlight, which can create a false sense of security," says Dr. Madanieh. If you're outdoors for long stretches, particularly around midday, protection still makes sense on a dull day.
For someone who is genuinely indoors, away from windows, the exposure is considerably lower. My advice is not to turn sunscreen into a rigid ritual regardless of circumstances, but to make it part of a sensible, consistent sun-protection routine based on your daily exposure and skin concerns. In other words: being indoors reduces UV exposure—it does not necessarily make you UV-free....
One thing that doesn't need to change with the season, according to Dr. Noor, is the number on the label. "The SPF number does not need to change simply because the season changes, what changes is the amount and type of exposure," she says.
For several hours outdoors, a desert camp, a beach afternoon, a weekend of outdoor sport, she recommends a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher, with SPF 50, a very practical choice, particularly in a sunny climate." Reapply roughly every two hours while outside, and after swimming or heavy sweating.
A mostly indoor day is a different story. "Someone who spends most of the day indoors and has minimal exposure to direct sunlight does not necessarily need to reapply sunscreen every two hours simply because two hours have passed," she says. However, if you sit near windows, drive frequently, or have melasma or significant pigmentation concerns, daily broad-spectrum protection becomes more relevant.
She also wants to retire a common myth. "SPF is not a measure of how many hours a sunscreen lasts," she says. "It does not mean that SPF 50 allows you to stay in the sun for 50 times longer."
The mineral-versus-chemical debate tends to dominate sunscreen shopping, but Dr. Noor says it's the wrong place to start. "Both mineral and organic ('chemical') sunscreens can provide excellent protection against UVA and UVB, provided they are properly formulated and offer broad-spectrum protection," she says.
Mineral sunscreens rely mainly on zinc oxide and titanium dioxide and are often a good choice for sensitive or reactive skin, and modern versions, she notes, are far more cosmetically elegant than the chalky formulas of the past. Organic-filter sunscreens tend to be lighter and easier to spread, which suits people who dislike a white cast or heavy texture.
For anyone dealing with pigmentation, Dr. Noor suggests a third option many overlook: a tinted broad-spectrum sunscreen with iron oxides. "Visible light can aggravate hyperpigmentation, particularly in darker skin tones," she explains, and the tint adds a layer of protection standard formulas don't offer.
Dr. Madanieh adds, "If a sunscreen feels unpleasant or causes irritation, someone is less likely to use it regularly, so finding a suitable formulation is important," she says.
Treating sunscreen as seasonal. "People think sunscreen has a summer season. It doesn't," says Dr. Noor.
Using too little. "Even an excellent SPF 50 cannot deliver its labelled protection if only a thin, inadequate layer is applied," she says.
Forgetting the edges. The ears, neck, hairline and hands are frequently missed — areas Dr. Noor says can show cumulative sun damage surprisingly early. Dr. Madanieh adds the tops of the feet to the list when they're exposed.
Relying on makeup or moisturiser. SPF in foundation or day cream helps, but people rarely apply enough of it to reach the labelled protection. "If significant sun exposure is expected, I prefer a dedicated broad-spectrum sunscreen," says Dr. Noor.
Chasing the SPF number. A high SPF without strong UVA protection leaves the door open to pigmentation and premature ageing.
It helps, but neither dermatologist would rely on it alone. "Moisturisers and make-up containing SPF can provide some protection, but they should not automatically be considered a substitute for a dedicated broad-spectrum sunscreen," says Dr. Madanieh. The problem is quantity: Few people apply enough foundation or moisturiser to reach the SPF on the label.