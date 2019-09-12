Medstar Day Surgery Center Image Credit: Supplied

Highlight Considering the importance of a healthy and beautiful smile, Medstar carefully plans the best treatment for you

The experienced general and cosmetic dental team at Medstar Day Surgery Center discuss the importance of healthy and perfect smile makeover treatments that can help you feel amazingly confident.

Why is it important to have a healthy mouth?

The discipline of daily brushing, flossing and regular visits to your dentist are the secret to a perfect smile. - Dr Jyothi Charlie, General Dentist, Medstar

Dr Jyothi Charlie, General Dentist: An unhealthy mouth can contain over million plus bacteria. The mouth is the window to the rest of your body; it shows early signs and symptoms of 90 per cent of all systemic diseases that could affect your entire body. The discipline of daily brushing, flossing and regular visits to your dentist are the secret to a perfect smile.

How to urgently deal with pain?

Dr Radhika Kewalramani, General Dentist: A stunning pain-free smile is a lifestyle choice. Studies show that about eight out of 10 people in the UAE suffer from preventable tooth decay and only two out of these ten visit a doctor annually. Tooth decay is the most neglected health issue. Root canal treatment is needed once the tooth decay crosses the tissue and reaches the nerve. Traditionally a root canal is thought of as a painful long process. However, we use latest technology and skills to clean, shape and seal the root canals in a single visit, efficiently and as painless as possible.

Medstar offers free consultations for smile makeovers and 0 per cent financing options Image Credit: Supplied

What are the trends in cosmetic dentistry and how to find the right treatment?

Dr Tameeza Tejani, Specialist Prosthodontics/Cosmetic Dentist: Patients come in requesting minimally invasive treatments, which make quick positive changes without a hefty price tag or damage to their teeth. As a result, composite bonding, non-preparation veneers (Lumineers) and chair side tooth whitening are popular treatment.

Chairside teeth whitening, led by celebrity endorsements, has seen an increase in the usage of home teeth whitening products. However, many are not aware that these usually don’t have the correct formulation and can do more damage. At Medstar, we incorporate scaling and polishing with airflow, (an advanced procedure to remove plaque and tartar) into our chairside whitening regime, giving you amazing instant results from yellowish to bright white teeth within the hour!

Composite bonding involves effectively using white filling to improve the smile by filling gaps and masking chips. It can improve your smile without cutting any of the teeth. The smile transformation is rapid and can be done in one visit.

Non preparation veneers (Lumineers) Unlike traditional veneers, there is no need for extensive drilling, anaesthetic or plastic temporaries. This is therefore a simpler and more comfortable way of getting that beautiful smile without damaging your teeth or wallet.

A toothless smile affects not only your appearance and self-esteem but also your overall health. - Dr Firas Osman, Specialist Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, Medstar

What are the options and importance of replacing missing teeth?

Dr Firas Osman, Specialist Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon: A toothless smile affects not only your appearance and self-esteem but also your overall health. Apart from making other teeth weaker, a missing tooth can result in shrinkage of jaw bone and gum, which could make one look older and wrinkled. The options for replacing missing teeth are:

Dental bridge is the traditional way of replacing a missing tooth. The teeth on either side of that missing tooth are trimmed to act as an anchor for the prosthesis.

Dental implant is a small titanium screw, which is engaged in the jawbone where the tooth has been lost. It acts as a tooth root on which a crown is placed. Implants are permanent and the best solution with over a 98 per cent success rate.

What is Smile Aesthetics?

Dr Tejani and Dr Osman: Smile is about proportion and positioning. All pieces of the puzzle need to fit in place for a harmonious smile. We often work in combination with our expert dermatology team to treat not only the teeth but also facial appearance and lip structure using threads, fillers and injectables. In case of a gummy or ageing smile (where there is sagging of the lower lips and reduction in the height of their lower face with more noticeable nose to chin lines) we focus not only on rebuilding the teeth but also supporting the tissues around the teeth with derma procedures in the same sitting to regain a perfect smile.

What is corrective jaw surgery ?

Dr Osman: Jaw surgery is recommended in cases where structural problems in the jaw are affecting your appearance and overall health. These procedures not only improve facial appearance, but also assist in fixing problems such as facial injury, birth defects, breathing, chewing and speaking. During surgery, the jaw bones are modified or repositioned and set into place with surgical plates and screws.

Dr Osman is an expert in these procedures and has performed such procedures with successful results.