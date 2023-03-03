Puranmal’s carefully crafted range of fine sweets takes you back in time and allows you to make the most of the festival of colours. Holi is around the corner and is celebrated each year with zeal and enthusiasm. It is also the time to spread happiness and love — a mission Puranmal knows so well. Our mithai collection for Holi this year is inspired by the colours of celebration.
The mood-lifting festival of colours brings to you some of the most indulgent and flavourful delicacies, and we make that pampering special, with a range of the best dry-fruit sweets, an array of traditional Indian mithais, succulent Bengali sweets, and a range of savouries for you to choose from. Kesar thandai is the most popular Holi beverage, and is made available at all Puranmal stores for those thirsting for something refreshing during the celebrations. Holi, of course is incomplete without the classic gujiya. So, take your pick from an array of succulent, melt-in-your-mouth sweet creations such as ghewar, chandrakala, satta and Holi special laddoos, and a lot more sweets besides to suit every taste and budget.
Along with bringing the magic of mithai into people’s homes in the UAE, you can visit any of the Puranmal restaurants for a true taste of festivities. We hope that as our valued clients indulge in our creations this Holi, their hearts are left feeling joyous and colourful. Here’s wishing you all a colourful and joyous Holi.