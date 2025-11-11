Daily horoscope for today, November 11, 2025: Leo, Virgo, Scorpio and other sun signs

Hey Sagittarius, today is all about embracing life's adventures and opening yourself to new experiences. Get ready because your curiosity is going to lead you to exciting places, and who knows what surprises await you? Let your adventurous spirit take the reins! You're riding a wave of adventurous energy today. Use it to fuel your curiosity and try something you’ve never done before. Stay open to wherever the day leads you, as it might just be the start of an exciting journey.