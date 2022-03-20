Wearing a great smile indicates the universal language of expressing love and kindness towards others. You may lose this smile, when your front tooth is lost due to trauma, cavity or weak support from the bone holding the teeth.
“At Thumbay Dental Hospital, there are plenty of options to get your best smile back forever with dental implants,” says Dr Anish Gupta, Specialist Prosthodontist and Implantologist at the hospital. “Dental implants have a root component that is either made of titanium/titanium alloy screw or ceramic and is embedded inside the jaw bone under local anaesthesia. Once the firm and effective bonding of the implants with the bone is completed after a period of three-to-four months, the abutment is placed and is loaded with either a porcelain-fused metal or zirconia crown. The implant then becomes fully functional like any other natural tooth.”
Thumbay Dental Hospital is equipped with the most advanced systems of dental implants. It uses the US Food and Drug Administration-approved dental implants for patients. If you have a single tooth or all teeth missing, Thumbay Dental Hospital has solutions ranging from single and multiple implants to All-on-4, a specialised and stable technique for patients who have all their teeth missing.
Benefits
When a tooth is extracted, a lot of changes can happen in that area. The bone in that region constricts over time. Also, your natural teeth close to that missing tooth will now try to move into this space. Dental implants help to maintain bone integrity in the region of lost tooth. Implants are easy to maintain with good oral hygiene.
Implants are the closest you can get to healthy, natural teeth. They allow you to confidently eat, smile, laugh, talk and enjoy all of your regular activities of everyday life without worrying about your teeth.
Dental implants are also a great option if you have a denture or partial denture that doesn’t stay in place. They can be used as anchors to help keep removable appliances where they’re supposed to be.