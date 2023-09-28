The Mattress Store, the UAE’s leading home furnishings retailer, has launched its new seven-model Supreme mattress collection as part of its regionally exclusive Englander UAE label. The collection is available in all its 20 stores throughout the UAE making it easily accessible for customers to own the latest innovations from one of the leading mattress companies out of the US.
With Englander’s signature craftsmanship, the collection of mattresses is manufactured locally in The Mattress Store’s Umm Al Quwain factory and delivered to customers in the UAE within two to five days.
The collection includes seven models boasting a variety of features that are designed to support a more comfortable night’s sleep relative to different individual’s needs and can be selected by preference of feel such as luxury plush, box top, or even luxury firm. Each mattress features Englander Edge technology, which includes a well-balanced steel coil perimeter system that eliminates a roll-off feeling and gives a consistent sleep surface from edge to edge. Individual models offer specific design enhancements akin to differing sleep and comfort requirements.
The Supreme Collection offers the latest in cooling and comfort technology in a beautifully designed and tailored mattress. Features include a PolarTouch cooling cover to help optimise heat absorption that enhances temperature regulation throughout the night, up to three inches of 100-per cent natural copper-infused Talalay latex for elevated pressure relief and contouring comfort, infused with the healing and anti-inflammatory properties of copper and a fabric-wrapped coil support with a higher coil count for greater support and durability.
The full Englander UAE Supreme Collection ranges from Dh12,000-24,000 for a king size and Dh10,000-20,000 for a queen size.