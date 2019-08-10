Here are some new make-up and skincare launches that have caught our eye:

Rainbow eyes

We love a multi-use product here at The Beauty Beat and Rimmel has one that seems like a lot of fun to use. Its Wonder Swipe 2-in-1 hybrid metallic liner comes in 10 colours that can be used both to line the eyes and can be smudged out as an eyeshadow. This comes smack in the middle of the bright liner trend and it’s easy on the pocket, so you can pick up a few shades and go full on rainbow if you please. They’re also smudge-proof and transfer-proof. (Dh47)

Pink of health

Australian skincare brand Sukin has a treat for all those with sensitive skin out there. The new Pink Clay Masque — another trending skincare product right now — combines pink and red clays with soothing aloe vera and camomile to extract impurities and pollutants to leave skin looking like its best self. There’s also cucumber in the formula to soothe and hydrate. It’s perfect for those who might find regular clay masks too harsh or drying on the skin — and this is ideal for the grease-inducing weather right now. We love that it’s also affordable. (Dh58)

Ace of base

Queen Rihanna does it again. Fenty Beauty now has a Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation which features medium to full coverage, combined with staying power and a natural finish. One of the biggest gripes people had with the original foundation’s formulation was that it was too matte for those with dry skin. Now, dewy skin is the look of the hour and Fenty Beauty has our backs. It’s available in the same 50 shades as the original Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation and comes in a handy tube with pump dispenser — no more fear of dropping a glass bottle. (Dh175)

Striking gold

Natural beauty enthusiasts, here’s something to pique your interest. UK brand Argan Liquid Gold is now available to be shipped to the Middle East. The range uses 100 per cent pure, organic first grade argan oil enhanced with 24 carat gold. It’s a petite line-up of products — from cleansers, day and night creams, a beauty oil and BB cream — but they all have a luxurious feel too it (and the pricing to match). The brand was founded by British-Moroccan May Hamid, a facialist, who found argan products in the market lacking and decided to take things in her own hands. Her products even come in black bottles to prevent light from damaging its precious cargo. (Prices start from Dh290)

Frizz begone