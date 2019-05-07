Discover flavours of global cuisines at iftars for Dh250 and under

Iftar at Muchachas, Holiday Inn Express Image Credit: Supplied

Muchachas

Dubai’s popular Mexican canteen at Holiday Inn Express in Al Safa serves up a four-course iftar menu. End your fast with dates and seasonal fruit, followed by an array of treats including chicken wings, pescado, shrimp sope, quesadillas, nachos, corn on the cob and emparedado. For the mains, choose from a range of options, such as chicken, beef, avocado, crab, shrimp, and piquillo tacos. For the desserts, churros and apple taquitos are perfect for closing a hearty meal.

Details Dh149; Call 04 327 5878 or 056 403 0456

BICE Ristorante, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

Iftar at Bice is a grand Italian affair with panzanella, vine leave rolls, roasted smocked eggplant paste and succulent arancini. The restaurant also has a live pasta station serving house favourites like the penne arrabbiata and gnocchi sorrentina. Here you’ll also get a good selection of mains, such as chicken breast, truffle potato mash, combined with live music and friendly service.

Details Dh250 per person, from sunset to 9pm. Call 04 318 2520

Crescendo, Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort

With an extensive buffet of Arabic, European and Asian cuisines and stunning views of the pool and the shoreline, this is an iftar the

whole family will surely love. Start with a refreshing drink and dates. Next, tuck into its classic Arabic specialities such as shawarma and kebab. A range of Asian and European dishes such as dim sum, black pepper beef, and Bejing duck will also delight diners along with decadent desserts.

Details Dh199 per person and Dh100 per child between six to 11 years old; Call 04 567 8304

Café Arabesque, Park Hyatt

With alfresco seating and panoramic skyline views, this hotel offers a lavish scene for an unforgettable Ramadan night. Go for an iftar at this chic venue to sample sumptuous dishes such as the succulent sambousek, ouzi with oriental rice, oven-roasted hammour with sautéed vegetables, beef kawaj, and Moroccan chicken tagine.

Details Dh220; from sunset to 9pm; Call 04 602 1234

Giardino, Palazzo Versace Dubai

Executive Chef Mansour Memarian has curated a gastronomic experience at the plush hotel’s jungle-themed international restaurant, Giardino, offering a selection of contemporary and traditional specialities from the Middle Eastern and international cuisines.

Details Dh230; Call 04 556 88 40

The Great British Restaurant, Dukes The Palm

Feast on an abundant selection of traditional Middle Eastern cuisines followed by international dishes at this Palm Jumeirah hotspot. Highlights from the menu include, lamb harris, couscous from Morocco, murgh rezala from India and mixed grills fresh from the cooking station.

Details Dh185 per person and Dh95 per child; sunset until 9pm; Call 04 455 1101

Aquaviva, Address Montgomerie

For a poolside alfresco iftar, head to Aquaviva, located in the heart of Emirates Hills. Chef Khaldoun Hodaifah from Syria serves up a delicious buffet spread comprising traditional Arabic favourites. A must try is its divine luqaimat dessert.

Details From Dh185; from sunset to 9pm; Call 04 888 3444

Sim Sim restaurant, Saadiyat Rotana

Showcasing over 100 dishes from around the world, Sim Sim’s Arabic market-themed iftar will keep the family happy. As you tuck into delicious Emirati delicacies and European favourites, kids will be busy with arts, crafts and educational activities that celebrate Emirati culture.

Details Dh199, kids between six and 12 years get 50 per cent discount, while kids below six dine for free; Call 02 697 0000

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club

Overlooking Dubai creek and the city’s skyline, QD’s Ramadan Tent at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, is the ideal spot to end your fast with family in a laid-back setting. A range of hearty Arabic and international specialities are on offer. Pick from items such as lamb tajin and maklouba roasted chicken, lamb ouzi, Umm Ali, classic muhallabia and more.

Details Dh170 and Dh70 per child between 6 and 12 years; from sunset to 9pm; Call 052 690 1377

Ajman Hotel

Ajman Hotel’s popular Ramadan tent is back this year with a brighter, Arabesque-inspired setting. A lavish buffet awaits guests at the tent, showcasing an extensive selection of culinary treats of traditional Iftar dishes and international specialities.

Details Dh145; Call 06 714 5582

Habtoor Grand Garden Tent

Dining at Habtoor Grand is an experience you won’t soon forget. Relish in an iftar buffet offering delicious delights accompanied by live oud entertainment.

Details Dh 159 per person, sunset until 8.30pm.

Canvas, Fairmont Fujairah

Explore Emirati culture and traditions as you indulge in home-style dishes like ouzi, harees, thereed and more. Follow it up with cardamom-flavoured luqaimat and saffron-rich pudding. A dedicated station will showcase different varieties of dates at Canvas.

Details Dh165 per adult and Dh85 per child, while children under six dine for free; from sunset to 9 pm; Call 09 204 1111

Dusit Thani Dubai

You can delight in everything from traditional Arabic dishes and international specialities to Asian treats from China, Korea, Japan, India and Thailand. Iftar is served on the 24th floor of the hotel and the spread is prepared jointly by its two restaurants 24th St. and Benjarong.

Details Dh159; 50 per cent discount for kids between 6 and 12 years; Call 04 317 4515

Bombay Brasserie, Taj Dubai

Explore the classic flavours of Indian gastronomy with its specially curated iftar set menu, accompanied by thirst quenchers like the Jelab. Dishes such as Quabargaah, flavour-packed lamb chops, paneer do piyaza, and spicy fried prawns cooked with curry leaves all promise a unique dining experience.

Details Dh195 per person, sunset to 9pm; Call 04 438 3222

Kitchen6 Restaurant, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai

Six interactive cooking stations at the award winning Kitchen6 whip up an extraordinary selection of dishes from all over the world for its iftar spread.

Details From sunset until 8.30pm; Dh215 per person; Call 04 414 3000

Al Nafoorah, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Head to this enchanting venue, adorned with intricate wooden carvings, for a culinary treat this Ramadan. This restaurant is perfect for a cosy gathering with friends and family with a wide range of hot and cold mezzeh, aromatic mains and a wide selection of traditional desserts.

Details From sunset until 8.30pm; Dh220 per person; children between the age of 4 and 12 years are eligible for a 50 per cent discount and children below four years dine for free; Call 04 453 0444

Dunes Café, Shangri-La Hotel

Located in the heart of Dubai, Shangri-La’s special iftar menu features treats from all across the world, with something sure to please every member of the family, including children. The lavish menu includes refreshing Ramadan drinks, salads, lamb ouzi, Indian curries, and Middle Eastern grills. The divine desserts are to die for.

Details: Dh 149 per person, sunset until 10 pm; Call 04 405 2703

Hanaaya, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

Enjoy a grand iftar at this sophisticated venue at Madinat Jumeirah with decadent treats prepared by its award winning chefs. Meaning happiness in Arabic, Hanaaya, with its contemporary Arabic design, outdoor dining options and delectable food, is a good spot to spend a memorable evening with family and friends.

Details: Dh210 per adult and Dh105 per child; Call 04 4323232