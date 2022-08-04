A leader in luxury and innovative design concepts in the UAE, Interiors launches the new summer collection “In Harmony with Life”. Reimagining summer décor, this collection brings the peace and serenity of nature into everyday living.
Capturing the essence of summer, the new living and dining collection features neutral tones and teal accents inspired by nature’s abundant greenery. The collection exudes a sense of tranquility and vibrant energy, boasting effortlessly elegant statement pieces that blend seamlessly into the home.
EDEN SECTIONAL SOFA — BERNHARDT
A standout piece from the collection, the Eden sectional by Bernhardt features harmoniously curved edges made from the most premium of fabrics and the softest spring-down cushion for maximum comfort. With polished stainless-steel legs to complete the look, families will find this the ultimate spot to unwind, relax and reset at the end of the day. Cherish a little piece of Eden in your home.
AXIOM DINING SET — BERNHARDT
Generously sized with 8 side chairs and 2 armchairs, the Axiom dining table by Bernhardt is perfect for those memorable gatherings with friends and family. The pristine white table is designed with durable solid wood and a gray finish on the legs, combining modern design with classic style.