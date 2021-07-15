UAE’s popular adventure park, Street Maniax has a whole range of exciting activities and recreational sports for children — here kids can get suspended on the Cable Way high above the ground; feel their instincts kicked into overdrive in Dodgeball; base jump into an inflatable bag from the jump tower and practise their timing, patience and precision in Meltdown.
At Street Maniax, they can also test their upper and lower body strength, stamina and speed in Ninja Warrior; jump, bob and weave through the free run Trampoline Parkour course; feel their stomachs catch in their mouths in the Quick Flight immersive experience; and perform insane tricks in Walk The Wall. They can also run up the Warped Wall.
At Air Maniax, guests can run wild across its 15,000 square feet inflatable arena, conquer its Warrior Assault course, fly through the air on Zip Zag or become champions at Lazer Frenzy or Meltdown.
To mark the joyous occasion of Eid Al Adha, Air Maniax and Street Maniax are offering a special offer — when you buy two hours of access, you will receive an extra hour for free.
Along with these attractions and its special Eid offer, Street and Air Maniax are also running exciting summer camps for children aged four and above, where they can jump, spin, flip and stay active and entertained during their long summer holidays.
The summer camps are open until September 1, from 8.30am to 1pm from Sunday to Thursday, so be sure to sign up! Lunch, juice, and water are included in the package.
Activities include arts and crafts, dance lessons, boxing and much more. Prices start from Dh160 per day and Dh699 per week.
Street Maniax
Al Quoz 3; Streetmaniax.com; 04 328 3522
Air Maniax
Air Maniax, Abu Dhabi: Marina Mall; 02 444 2938
Al Quoz 1; Airmaniax.com; 04 348 8981