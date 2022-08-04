Sophia Home is one of the leading luxury furniture stores in UAE and the house of classic and contemporary luxury furniture, and home décor accessories handpicked by interior designers to turn your house into a luxury home.
After a successful journey as one of the leading luxury furniture stores in Abu Dhabi, Sophia Home now opened its 2nd showroom in UAE at Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai. By providing timeless elegance and affordable luxury in each furniture piece, Sophia Home aims to offer a wide selection of home furnishings and interior decoration to suit every budget and taste, creating quality designs that are within everyone’s reach.
You do not need to break a bank to own Sophia Home timeless and luxurious furniture in your home. With a wide range of affordable furniture collections for living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, and home offices, Sophia Home aims to create the ideal look of your dream home by proving you with a portfolio from some of the world’s elegant and most well knows brands with classic, contemporary, country and shabby chic design styles.
Incorporating natural wood in almost every furniture creation, Sophia Home assures you each step on the way with quality, beauty and durability in each design as each piece made to add warmth and beauty to your interior.
This luxurious and unique furniture company is a reflection of architect Rasha Homsi’s passion and inspiration towards unique and timeless furniture. Inspired by her global travels and first-hand observations of furniture from around the world for Sophia Home’s parent company, Patina Interiors, one of the leading interior design companies in UAE. Rasha founded Sophia Home in 2019 as she saw a gap in UAE market in furniture industry where UAE home owners cannot find timeless home furnishings which are passionately designed and expertly styled by professional interior designers with a luxurious and elegant feel, this led her to curate original handcrafted designs with premium quality that are found nowhere else except in Sophia Home.
Great style backed by premium quality and excellent service is what awaits you at Sophia Home. You will find everything you need to make your house a perfect home. Visit Sophia Home today to explore timeless and unique furniture and home décor collections.
Abu Dhabi Showroom
Level 3, The Galleria Al Maryah Island
Phone: 0244 497 37, Mobile: 0506 786 130
Dubai Showroom
Ground Floor, Dubai Hills Mall., Dubai
Phone: 04 324 3555, Mobile: 050 596 6528
General Inquiries
0547 042 428
info@sophiahome.com
Online Shop