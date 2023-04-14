We take great pleasure in presenting our customers with an exceptional fragrance experience this Eid. Along with our extensive selection of Arabic, Oriental, and Western perfumes, we are thrilled to introduce our latest Patchouli Collection. Our collection boasts three new fragrances, namely Patchouli, Patchouli Rose, and Patchouli Oud, each crafted to capture the quintessential essence of Middle Eastern culture.
Infused with an exceptional freshness and opulence, our Patchouli Collection is the perfect choice for the summer season and a must-have addition to your fragrance collection.
We are pleased to announce that we are currently running a special Agarwood and Bakhoor month at our Al Hunaidi Perfume stores from the House of Shaikh Mohd. Saeed. Our stores are offering an extensive range of high-quality Agarwood products at genuine wholesale prices. In addition, we have an array of gifting options available, including exquisite perfumes and luxurious gift sets, making it effortless for our customers to find the ideal gift for their loved ones this Eid.
We warmly invite you to visit our stores and explore the exciting range of fragrances and promotions that we have on offer this season.