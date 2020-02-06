Located in the heart of Dubai Production City, the Hotel offers 239 keys comprising deluxe and superior rooms, junior suites and family suites Image Credit: Supplied

Conveniently located close to the Expo 2020 site and a short 30 minutes away from the Dubai International Airport, Occidental Dubai Production City is the perfect option for leisure and business travelers alike with its quick service and a wide array of amenities.

Located in the heart of Dubai Production City, the Hotel offers 239 keys comprising deluxe and superior rooms, junior suites and family suites spanning two wings, as well as signature restaurants, dedicated event and conference facilities including a ballroom equipped to host 350 guests. Designed to service the modern-day traveler, each of the rooms is equipped with cutting-edge technology featuring smart automation systems, smart TVs and high-speed Wi-Fi.

Quality leisure facilities

For those looking for a more relaxing stay, the property also caters to guests who are looking for quality leisure facilities. The hotel houses two extensive gyms that are well-equipped for cross-fit enthusiasts as well as spaces suitable for yoga and Pilates and two rooftop temperature-controlled swimming pools. There’s also a steam room and sauna facilities where guests can unwind and pamper themselves during their stay. Dining options at Occidental Dubai Production City are truly delectable.

Staying true to its roots, this hotel offers an international gastronomic experience with a Spanish flare influenced by the Barceló Group’s origin in Mallorca.

The light and airy Avenue Restaurant located on the ground floor is a multipurpose space for conferences and events. The dining area can be transformed and adapted for any event and has a fully equipped open kitchen where guests can order hot, freshly made food to enjoy along with the wide selection of cold buffet dishes.

Also, on the ground floor, Champs offers gastropub-style food, including burgers and chicken wings, along with a selection of drinks. It has a friendly and lively sports-themed ambience with multiple TV screens for you to watch sports events.

The Stage Sky Lounge & Pool is one of the hotel’s most exclusive areas. Located on the roof terrace, adjacent to one of the swimming pools, this stylish venue is inspired by Hollywood’s golden era and transforms from a relaxed location during the day to a vibrant venue under the stars by night.

Barceló Hotel Group

Established in 1931 and with over 85 years of experience, this family-run business has now evolved into one of the most prominent tourism groups globally with over 230 hotels in more than 22 countries and four distinctive brands, Royal Hideaway Luxury Hotels & Resorts, Barceló Hotels & Resorts, Occidental Hotels & Resorts, and Allegro Hotels. Besides hospitality, the group also dominates the travel and tourism space with an airline and 700 agencies.

The Barceló Hotel Group has continued its steady rise to the top of the hospitality industry, becoming a renowned name in the process. Barcelo Hotel Group was recently named by World Travel Awards as the World’s Leading Hotel Management Company of 2019.